World Cup 2023, India vs New Zealand: Match preview and result prediction

The match the cricket fans are eagerly waiting for - between India and New Zealand is upon us. Two top sides in world cricket, two unbeaten teams in this competition thus far, will lock horns at the beautiful HPCA stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday (Oct 22). Here is the match preview and result prediction of the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 match.

India aim revenge

Having suffered a close and heartbreaking defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the past edition’s semis in Manchester, India now has a chance and stage to take revenge and continue with their winning streak in the home World Cup.

The most balanced side in this competition has done everything right, winning four matches straight, beating Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. While India’s top order has made all the noise with hundreds from Rohit and Kohli, the lower middle order is yet to get tested in this World Cup.

The bowling department has impressed one and all, but the obstacle here is whom to replace Hardik Pandya in the XI, who will miss the match with an ankle injury.

New Zealand ready for Manchester repeat

Having broken India’s back before at a World Cup stage with startling bowling performances, the Kiwi seamers will be licking their lips considering the venue and the surface on offer.

Trent Boult and Matt Henry will hold the keys with the new ball, while Lockie Ferguson will take care of the middle overs with sheer pace. Having the luxury of playing two spinners in Rachin Ravindra and Mitchell Santner, New Zealand is ready to take on star-studded Indian batting.

The Kiwi batters are in equally good form, with most contributing in the concluded matches. Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell will be the batters to look out for, while Mark Chapman will have the chance to prove his worth at the top stage.

Result Prediction –

Given the conditions in Dharamsala, the ball will move early on, assisting seamers from both ends. However, the team with a stronger batting unit will prevail, and on current form, India looks likely to beat New Zealand in Dharamsala.

Predicted XIs –

India - Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami/Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand - Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c&wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson

