World Cup 2023: 'Hell with that', Ravi Shastri plays down concerns of repeat of 2019 against New Zealand

Former Indian men's cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri has played down the concerns of fans after the team was drawn against New Zealand to face in the World Cup semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai next week.

Shastri said India had already beaten New Zealand in the World Cup and that past records do not matter much on the day.

"It's water under the bridge. Why does India have to look back on that loss? We've already beaten them in this World Cup. Do hell with that," Shastri told host broadcaster Star Sports.

Former Indian cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar also chimed on the topic and said India were looking much more ominous than New Zealand this time.

"India were doing well in that tournament as well. But on that fateful day, things went wrong, and India's top order crumbled. This time India are much stronger, no real weakness. Things are different now," Manjrekar said.

India took on New Zealand last month and courtesy of a stunning bowling effort from Mohammed Shami, managed to subdue the Kiwis without much fuss.

India face Netherlands

Ahead of the crucial knockout game, India are facing Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in the final league match. If India do manage to emerge victorious, they will enter the semifinal on the back of nine consecutive wins.

Skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first while naming the same team that played against South Africa. As of the last update, both Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill had blasted off the blocks, dispatching the Dutch bowlers to all parts of the Chinnaswamy with ease.

Playing XIs:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren