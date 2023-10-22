World Cup 2023: IN PICS - Five top moments from India's emphatic win against New Zealand

India's Virat Kohli smashed a brilliant 95 as the hosts defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the hotly-contested, top-of-the-table encounter at the ongoing ODI World Cup. Put into bat first, New Zealand posted a challenging target of 274, before pushing the Indian batting lineup till the very end. While Rohit Sharma started brilliantly, the team had a brief scare in the middle, forcing Kohli to step up once again and guide the team to a fifth win in the WC campaign.

Daryl Mitchell smashes a brilliant hundred

Daryl Mitchell stepped up big time on the world stage as he took the fight to India after Kiwis lost two wickets on the paltry score of 19. Mitchell, arguably the best NZ batter across formats in the last two years, smashed Indian spinners to all parts of the park and played a pivotal part in setting up the challenging target.

Mohammed Shami picks a five-fer on World Cup return

Mohammed Shami, playing his first game of the World Cup 2023, struck gold on the first ball of his spell, castling Will Young, fair and square. After India seemingly looked all set to concede 290+, Shami roared back into action and picked up a magical five-fer to stop the New Zealand batters in the track.

Fog halts the game briefly

The match, played at a breakneck speed, had to endure a brief stop as fog, descending from the Himalayas around the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala engulfed the ground. The players were unable to properly play as the visibility took a steep plunge. However, the halt only lasted 10 minutes as the players were soon back on the field.

King Kohli delivers yet again

For the umpteenth time, Virat Kohli masterminded an Indian chase and took the team to the victory shores. Kohli dug in and followed his brilliant hundred against Bangladesh in the previous match by smashing another match-winning knock. The former Indian captain, however, missed out on what would have been his 49th ODI century by a whisker.

Jaedeja finishes things off

India's premium all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja atoned for the dropped catch of Rachin Ravindra by staying till the end and guiding India to victory. Cherry on the cake was him smashing the winning runs and getting some much-needed match practice with the bat, ahead of the knockouts.

