World Cup 2023 - He wanted to lead by an example and he did: Dravid lauds Rohit following final’s loss to AUS

Despite their best efforts, India fell shy of putting hands on the coveted World Cup trophy, losing to Australia by six wickets in the World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Addressing the media after the heartbreaking loss, Dravid, in a typical Dravid manner, answered all questions calmly and lauded captain Rohit Sharma for his performances throughout and the impact he had on the players and atmosphere all this time.

Speaking highly of the Indian skipper, Dravid said Rohit gave everything for this team. From being part of the minutest of plannings to involving players in open-hearted conversations during their tough phases, Rohit led from the front, the way he always wanted to do.

“I just think he's given so much of his time and energy in addressing the boys. He’s always been available for any of our conversations for any of our meetings. Sometimes a lot of planning and a lot of strategy goes in, and he’s always committed to those things. He's given a lot of his time and energy into this campaign,” Dravid said of Rohit during the post-match presser.

Outside of being a superb captain in this World Cup campaign that he was, Rohit’s impact at the top made headlines throughout. Although he didn’t score daddy hundreds, like the Kohlis or Iyers or even Rahuls, the starts Rohit provided laid the platform for everyone to come and smash from ball one.

His numbers were impressive – scoring 597 runs in 11 matches at an average of 54.27 and striking at 125.94.

“His batting as well has been fantastic. He really set the tone for us. He wanted to play a certain way, he wanted to play in a positive, attacking brand of cricket and has been very committed to that. He wanted to lead by example, and he did. I can’t speak more highly of him,” Dravid added.

Head’s ton crushed billion Indian hopes

Travis Head became the third Aussie and the seventh overall batter to hit a World Cup final hundred, leading his team to their sixth World Cup title.

After Australia lost three wickets inside the Powerplay, India looked like tearing into their middle order. A steady stand by Head and Marnus