World Cup 2023: Going to be tough to convince Quinton de Kock to not retire from ODIs, states Heinrich Klaasen

After South Africa's yet another big win in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup, versus Bangladesh on Tuesday (Oct 24), Heinrich Klaasen admitted that it is going to be tough to convince in-form opener Quinton de Kock to not retire from ODIs. Before the showpiece event kicked off in India, De Kock had made it clear that he would retire from the format.

Ever since De Kock has turned up in India for the World Cup, the left-hander has been in superb form. After his third ton of the tournament, which came against the Bangla Tigers, he is now also the leading run-scorer, with 407 runs at an average of 81.40 and a strike rate of 114.97.

De Kock scored a ton versus Sri Lanka and Australia and returned with a breathtaking 174 in the clash versus Bangladesh. The Aiden Markram-led Proteas thrashed Bangladesh by 149 runs after posting 382/5 and dismissing them for 233 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium stadium in Mumbai.

Witnessing another special knock from De Kock, Klaasen -- who has also been in top form -- was quoted as saying to Star Sports, "It’s going to be tough to convince him not to retire. He has been phenomenal for us and he has been great for South Africa over the years. It’s sad to see him leave, but hopefully, he will leave on a good note. He has been brilliant for us in the tournament."

Due to De Kock, Klaasen as well as the brilliance of Aiden Markram and the bowlers, SA are at the second spot in the World Cup points table, only behind hosts India. They have played two games in a row without regular skipper Temba Bavuma, who is down with illness and will hope for his return in their upcoming clash versus Pakistan, in Chennai, on Friday (Oct 27).

The Proteas will also hope for De Kock's merry run to continue and for him to take a U-turn to his ODI retirement decision.

