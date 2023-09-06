World Cup 2023 Full Squads: Check date, time, teams, venue, schedule and all you need to know

World Cup 2023: The squads of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 have been announced. The 13th edition of the One Day International (ODI) cricket tournament will be held in India starting from 05 October 2023. According to media reports, the cricket tournament was supposed to take place in March this year but got postponed due to the pandemic.

The tournament will feature 10 teams from 10 different countries and will follow the same 2019 edition with a round-robin stage followed by the knockouts.

ICC Men's World Cup 2023 Timings:

Day matches: 10:30 pm IST

Day-Night matches: 2 pm IST

ICC Men's World Cup 2023 Full Schedule:

Match Number Matches Match Date Match Time (IST) Venue Match 1 England vs New Zealand 05-Oct 2:00 PM Ahmedabad Match 2 Pakistan vs Netherlands 06-Oct 2:00 PM Hyderabad Match 3 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 07-Oct 10:30 AM Dharamsala Match 4 South Africa vs Sri Lanka 07-Oct 2:00 PM Delhi Match 5 India vs Australia 08-Oct 2:00 PM Chennai Match 6 New Zealand vs Netherlands 09-Oct 2:00 PM Hyderabad Match 7 England vs Bangladesh 10-Oct 10:30 AM Dharamsala Match 8 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 10-Oct 2:00 PM Hyderabad Match 9 India vs Afghanistan 11-Oct 2:00 PM Delhi Match 10 Australia vs South Africa 12-Oct 2:00 PM Lucknow Match 11 New Zealand vs Bangladesh 13-Oct 2:00 PM Chennai Match 12 India vs Pakistan 14-Oct 2:00 PM Ahmedabad Match 13 England vs Afghanistan 15-Oct 2:00 PM Delhi Match 14 Australia vs Sri Lanka 16-Oct 2:00 PM Lucknow Match 15 South Africa vs Netherlands 17-Oct 2:00 PM Dharamsala Match 16 New Zealand vs Afghanistan 18-Oct 2:00 PM Chennai Match 17 India vs Bangladesh 19-Oct 2:00 PM Pune Match 18 Australia vs Pakistan 20-Oct 2:00 PM Bengaluru Match 19 Netherlands vs Sri Lanka 21-Oct 10:30 AM Lucknow Match 20 England vs South Africa 21-Oct 2:00 PM Mumbai Match 21 India vs New Zealand 22-Oct 2:00 PM Dharamsala Match 22 Pakistan vs Afghanistan 23-Oct 2:00 PM Chennai Match 23 South Africa vs Bangladesh 24-Oct 2:00 PM Mumbai Match 24 Australia vs Netherlands 25-Oct 2:00 PM Delhi Match 25 England vs Sri Lanka 26-Oct 2:00 PM Bengaluru Match 26 Pakistan vs South Africa 27-Oct 2:00 PM Chennai Match 27 Australia vs New Zealand 28-Oct 10:30 AM Dharamsala Match 28 Netherlands vs Bangladesh 28-Oct 2:00 PM Kolkata Match 29 India vs England 29-Oct 2:00 PM Lucknow Match 30 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka 30-Oct 2:00 PM Pune Match 31 Pakistan vs Bangladesh 31-Oct 2:00 PM Kolkata Match 32 New Zealand vs South Africa 01-Nov 2:00 PM Pune Match 33 India vs Sri Lanka 02-Nov 2:00 PM Mumbai Match 34 Netherlands vs Afghanistan 03-Nov 2:00 PM Lucknow Match 35 New Zealand vs Pakistan 04-Nov 10:30 AM Bengaluru Match 36 England vs Australia 04-Nov 2:00 PM Ahmedabad Match 37 India vs South Africa 05-Nov 2:00 PM Kolkata Match 38 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 06-Nov 2:00 PM Delhi Match 39 Australia vs Afghanistan 07-Nov 2:00 PM Mumbai Match 40 England vs Netherlands 08-Nov 2:00 PM Pune Match 41 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 09-Nov 2:00 PM Bengaluru Match 42 South Africa vs Afghanistan 10-Nov 2:00 PM Ahmedabad Match 43 Australia vs Bangladesh 11-Nov 10:30 AM Pune Match 44 England vs Pakistan 11-Nov 2:00 PM Kolkata Match 45 India vs Netherlands 12-Nov 2:00 PM Bengaluru 1st Semi-Final TBC vs TBC 15-Nov 2:00 PM Mumbai 2nd Semi-Final TBC vs TBC 16-Nov 2:00 PM Kolkata Final TBC vs TBC 19-Nov 2:00 PM Ahmedabad

ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 Team List:

In total, 10 teams will compete against each other and each victory earns two winning points. Both Sri Lanka and the Netherlands had to qualify for the event as they were outside the top competing list in the ICC Men's ODI rankings.

India (host)

Australia

New Zealand

Pakistan

South Africa

Bangladesh

Afghanistan

England

Netherlands

Sri Lanka

ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 Full Squad:

India:

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Afghanistan: Yet to be announced

Bangladesh: Yet to be announced

Australia:

Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

England:

Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

Netherlands: Yet to be announced

New Zealand: Yet to be announced

Pakistan: Yet to be announced

South Africa:



Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.

Sri Lanka squad: Yet to be announced

ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 Venue List:

The 2023 ODI World Cup will be played across 10 venues in India and Ahmedabad Narendra Modi Stadium will host the opening match and the final.

S No Venue Names Destination 1 MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai 2 Arun Jaitley Stadium New Delhi 3 Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium Hyderabad 4 Wankhede Stadium Mumbai 5 Eden Gardens Kolkata 6 Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad 7 HPCA Stadium Dharamshala 8 Ekana Stadium Lucknow 9 M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Bangalore 10 MCA Stadium Pune

ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 Prize:

The winner of the 2023 ODI World Cup will receive a prize money of $4 million and the runner-up will get $2 million while the losing semifinalists will receive $800,000 each.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE