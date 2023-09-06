World Cup 2023 Full Squads: Check date, time, teams, venue, schedule and all you need to know
World Cup 2023: The tournament will feature 10 teams from 10 different countries and will follow the same 2019 edition with a round-robin stage followed by the knockouts. Here's all you must know
World Cup 2023: The squads of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 have been announced. The 13th edition of the One Day International (ODI) cricket tournament will be held in India starting from 05 October 2023. According to media reports, the cricket tournament was supposed to take place in March this year but got postponed due to the pandemic.
The tournament will feature 10 teams from 10 different countries and will follow the same 2019 edition with a round-robin stage followed by the knockouts.
ICC Men's World Cup 2023 Timings:
Day matches: 10:30 pm IST
Day-Night matches: 2 pm IST
ICC Men's World Cup 2023 Full Schedule:
|Match Number
|Matches
|Match Date
|Match Time (IST)
|Venue
|Match 1
|England vs New Zealand
|05-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Ahmedabad
|Match 2
|Pakistan vs Netherlands
|06-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Hyderabad
|Match 3
|Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
|07-Oct
|10:30 AM
|Dharamsala
|Match 4
|South Africa vs Sri Lanka
|07-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Delhi
|Match 5
|India vs Australia
|08-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Chennai
|Match 6
|New Zealand vs Netherlands
|09-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Hyderabad
|Match 7
|England vs Bangladesh
|10-Oct
|10:30 AM
|Dharamsala
|Match 8
|Pakistan vs Sri Lanka
|10-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Hyderabad
|Match 9
|India vs Afghanistan
|11-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Delhi
|Match 10
|Australia vs South Africa
|12-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Lucknow
|Match 11
|New Zealand vs Bangladesh
|13-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Chennai
|Match 12
|India vs Pakistan
|14-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Ahmedabad
|Match 13
|England vs Afghanistan
|15-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Delhi
|Match 14
|Australia vs Sri Lanka
|16-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Lucknow
|Match 15
|South Africa vs Netherlands
|17-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Dharamsala
|Match 16
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|18-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Chennai
|Match 17
|India vs Bangladesh
|19-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Pune
|Match 18
|Australia vs Pakistan
|20-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Bengaluru
|Match 19
|Netherlands vs Sri Lanka
|21-Oct
|10:30 AM
|Lucknow
|Match 20
|England vs South Africa
|21-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Mumbai
|Match 21
|India vs New Zealand
|22-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Dharamsala
|Match 22
|Pakistan vs Afghanistan
|23-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Chennai
|Match 23
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|24-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Mumbai
|Match 24
|Australia vs Netherlands
|25-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Delhi
|Match 25
|England vs Sri Lanka
|26-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Bengaluru
|Match 26
|Pakistan vs South Africa
|27-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Chennai
|Match 27
|Australia vs New Zealand
|28-Oct
|10:30 AM
|Dharamsala
|Match 28
|Netherlands vs Bangladesh
|28-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Kolkata
|Match 29
|India vs England
|29-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Lucknow
|Match 30
|Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka
|30-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Pune
|Match 31
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|31-Oct
|2:00 PM
|Kolkata
|Match 32
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|01-Nov
|2:00 PM
|Pune
|Match 33
|India vs Sri Lanka
|02-Nov
|2:00 PM
|Mumbai
|Match 34
|Netherlands vs Afghanistan
|03-Nov
|2:00 PM
|Lucknow
|Match 35
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|04-Nov
|10:30 AM
|Bengaluru
|Match 36
|England vs Australia
|04-Nov
|2:00 PM
|Ahmedabad
|Match 37
|India vs South Africa
|05-Nov
|2:00 PM
|Kolkata
|Match 38
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|06-Nov
|2:00 PM
|Delhi
|Match 39
|Australia vs Afghanistan
|07-Nov
|2:00 PM
|Mumbai
|Match 40
|England vs Netherlands
|08-Nov
|2:00 PM
|Pune
|Match 41
|New Zealand vs Sri Lanka
|09-Nov
|2:00 PM
|Bengaluru
|Match 42
|South Africa vs Afghanistan
|10-Nov
|2:00 PM
|Ahmedabad
|Match 43
|Australia vs Bangladesh
|11-Nov
|10:30 AM
|Pune
|Match 44
|England vs Pakistan
|11-Nov
|2:00 PM
|Kolkata
|Match 45
|India vs Netherlands
|12-Nov
|2:00 PM
|Bengaluru
|1st Semi-Final
|TBC vs TBC
|15-Nov
|2:00 PM
|Mumbai
|2nd Semi-Final
|TBC vs TBC
|16-Nov
|2:00 PM
|Kolkata
|Final
|TBC vs TBC
|19-Nov
|2:00 PM
|Ahmedabad
ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 Team List:
In total, 10 teams will compete against each other and each victory earns two winning points. Both Sri Lanka and the Netherlands had to qualify for the event as they were outside the top competing list in the ICC Men's ODI rankings.
India (host)
Australia
New Zealand
Pakistan
South Africa
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
England
Netherlands
Sri Lanka
ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 Full Squad:
India:
Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.
Afghanistan: Yet to be announced
Bangladesh: Yet to be announced
Australia:
Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.
England:
Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.
Netherlands: Yet to be announced
New Zealand: Yet to be announced
Pakistan: Yet to be announced
South Africa:
Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.
Sri Lanka squad: Yet to be announced
ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 Venue List:
The 2023 ODI World Cup will be played across 10 venues in India and Ahmedabad Narendra Modi Stadium will host the opening match and the final.
|S No
|Venue Names
|Destination
|1
|MA Chidambaram Stadium
|Chennai
|2
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|New Delhi
|3
|Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
|Hyderabad
|4
|Wankhede Stadium
|Mumbai
|5
|Eden Gardens
|Kolkata
|6
|Narendra Modi Stadium
|Ahmedabad
|7
|HPCA Stadium
|Dharamshala
|8
|Ekana Stadium
|Lucknow
|9
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium
|Bangalore
|10
|MCA Stadium
|Pune
ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 Prize:
The winner of the 2023 ODI World Cup will receive a prize money of $4 million and the runner-up will get $2 million while the losing semifinalists will receive $800,000 each.
(With inputs from agencies)
