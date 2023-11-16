World Cup 2023: Former Australian cricketer slams New Zealand players for helping Virat Kohli

Former Australian pacer Simon O'Donnell has slammed New Zealand players for being too nice to the Indian team during the semifinal game at the Wankhede Stadium during the ongoing World Cup on Wednesday (Nov 15). O'Donnell did not like the Kiwis helping Indian batter Virat Kohli when he was suffering from cramps during his record-breaking 113-ball 117.

After Kohli went down with cramps, a few New Zealand players surrounded him and started assisting the Indian batter with recovery. While it was a meek, harmless gesture from the 'nice guys' of the cricketing world, the Australian was not amused.

"I had a problem a couple of times last night. Virat Kohli gets cramp, they're (India) heading for 400 (runs) and (New Zealand) blokes go over and help him," O'Donnell was heard saying on SEN Radio.

"Why would you go and help Virat Kohli when he had a cramp? When they're heading for 400. In a World Cup semifinal. Spirit of the game is playing within the laws. Virat Kohli is tearing your country apart and you want to go over and give him a hand."

Do not go near Kohli

Kohli struggled with the cramps prior to reaching his milestone hundred. For a brief period, it looked like Kohli would not be able to continue, akin to opening batter Shubman Gill who was forced to retire hurt whilst battling cramps.

However, Kohli, one of the fittest cricket athletes on the planet, managed to dig in and secure a 50th ODI century, eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record.

"Under no circumstances should you have gone within 20 metres of Virat Kohli when he had a cramp. He (Virat) threw his bat away and one of the Kiwis went and picked it up. 'Go and pick your own bat up while you've got a sore hamstring and a cramp. Stop hitting us for sixes and fours'" said O'Donnell.

In the end, Kohli's century proved to be one of the decisive moments of the game as India posted a mammoth 397-run total and later subdued the Kiwis on 327, winning the contest by 70 runs.