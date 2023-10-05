World Cup 2023: Fans slam BCCI as stadium wears deserted look in England vs New Zealand opener

The ODI cricket World Cup got underway at the world's biggest cricket stadium in India on Thursday (October 5). A repeat of the epic 2019 WC final, organisers had anticipated the crowd to fill the 130,000-seat Narendra Modi Stadium but images and videos showed the playing arena wearing an eerie, deserted look.

Despite the tickets being available at a lowly cost of Rs 1,000 ($12) and the organisers offering free tickets to thousands, the stadium appeared empty as both New Zealand and England players resumed their rivalry without much noise and colour. As soon as the images circulated on social media platforms of the empty stadium, the netizens slammed the BCCI for its poor planning and ticketing administration, in the lead-up to the marquee event.

Some called out BCCI for persisting with a venue that is difficult to fill due to its sheer size, while others said a venue like Wankhede or Eden Gardens would have been better, owing to their storied history.

"This is what happens when you are greedy and hand over every single big match to that stadium and now you can't even fill half of it," said one, while another added: "Why is the stadium empty for the first World Cup match? Two big teams are playing, finalists of last edition. What's happening? Is ODI cricket dying?"

"Kolkata or Mumbai would have been a better choice for World Cup opening match. Disappointing to see almost empty stadium in Ahmedabad," a third added.

Why is the stadium empty for the first World Cup match? Two big teams are playing, finalists of last edition. What's happening? 🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ #CricketWorldCup2023 #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/nuxJvNkY6o — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) October 5, 2023 ×

Currently, the stadium in Ahmedabad looks empty for the World Cup opener. Hope it gets gradually filled up after office hours.pic.twitter.com/VsBCZahnwg — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 5, 2023 ×

Really hope the Stadium gets filled a bit by evening.



The World Cup opener deserves more public on the stands! pic.twitter.com/oDknm9qEGD — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 5, 2023 ×

Me looking at an empty 130,000 stadium for a World Cup opener in a format that no one’s cared about for four years pic.twitter.com/5ZUdeJcGLo — Ian Higgins (@1an_Higgins) October 5, 2023 ×

A Cricket World Cup opener in a nation that’s supposedly cricket-mad, and the 110,000 Narenda Modi Stadium looks almost empty. This sport feels completely different with a full house, but unless it’s #INDvPAK — that’ll never happen. It’s a crying shame, really.👎🏼#ENGvNZ #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/kMfQddHcG6 — JΛΣ™ (@JaeDavies23) October 5, 2023 ×

This is what happens when you are greedy and hand over every single big match to that stadium and now you can't even fill half of it. — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) October 5, 2023 ×

Notably, the tournament is being held across 10 different venues in India.

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad Eden Gardens in Kolkata Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai MCA International Stadium in Pune

While Wankhede Stadium will host the first semi-final on November 15, the second knockout with take place at the iconic Eden Gardens, a day later. The big finale will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium - the largest cricket stadium in the world on November 19 with November 20 slated as the reserve day.

New Zealand elect to field

The Kiwis won the toss in the opening encounter and decided to bowl first as Tom Latham stepped in to fill the captaincy duties in the absence of Kane Williamson.

New Zealand dominated the defending champions from the beginning and as of the last update, had managed to limit the English side to a below-par 282 in the first innings.

Playing XI:

New Zealand's XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (capt/wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

England XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt/wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

(With inputs from agencies)