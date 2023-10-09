World Cup 2023: England’s Ben Stokes doubtful for Bangladesh game

Premier all-rounder Ben Stokes could sit out of England’s second World Cup 2023 clash on Tuesday against Bangladesh in Dharamsala as he continues to recover from a sore left hip. Stokes, who missed the CWC opener against New Zealand owing to the same injury, will have to wait for medical clearance before getting a World Cup game. Until then, rookie Harry Brook will take care of the middle-order duties.

Having come out of ODI retirement after Ashes this year to feature in the marquee event as a specialist batter despite his chronic left-knee injury, Stokes didn’t feature in any competitive cricket since scoring his career-best 182 against New Zealand at Oval nearly a month ago.

Upon landing in Dharamsala, the venue for England’s second World Cup game against Bangladesh, Stokes batted twice in nets. On Sunday afternoon, he faced some sidearm throws, while on Monday, he faced spinners in the practice session.

He, however, is said to be recovering well and could eye a comeback in England’s third game against Afghanistan in Delhi on Sunday (Oct 15).

Captain Jos Buttler also commented on Stokes’ fitness update during the pre-match presser, saying the veteran cricketer is progressing at a better rate and showing positive signs.

"It's good to see him back in the nets and building back towards full fitness, but he's probably unlikely for tomorrow,” Buttler said of Stokes on Monday.

England likely to bring in Topley for Bangladesh tie

Dharamsala hosted Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, the second game of the tournament on Friday, where the Tigers won the clash by six wickets. For the next match on Tuesday, a new surface is reported to be used, something Buttler is aware of and has plans of how to make the most of it.

While speaking with the media, Buttler hinted England could rope in lanky left-arm seamer Reece Topley in the XI at the expense of Moeen Ali.

"It's definitely an option," Buttler said when asked about the possibility of picking an extra seamer. "I played here in the IPL just gone, and there can be some good pace and bounce in the wicket. So certainly, we'll have those discussions, and we've got fantastic options within the squad to pick different line-ups with a different balance. It's something we'll consider."

Meanwhile, the defending champions need to get back to winning ways after suffering a shocking nine-wicket defeat at the hands of New Zealand on Thursday in Ahmedabad.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE