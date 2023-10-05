World Cup 2023: England set THIS unique record despite losing opening encounter against New Zealand

England set a unique record during the opening ODI World Cup encounter against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday (October 5) when all 11 batters reached double-digit figures.

It was the first instance in the history of ODIs, traversing over 4658 matches - making it all the more monumental.

The Kiwis won the toss in the opening encounter and decided to bowl first as Tom Latham stepped in to fill the captaincy duties in the absence of Kane Williamson.

RECORD:



All 11 England batters scored in double-digits today.



New Zealand dominated the defending champions from the beginning as both openers Jonny Bairstow (33) and Dawid Malan (14) departed within the first hour, after getting decent starts.

Former skipper Joe Root walked in at no. 3 and played a steady hand, scoring the first fifty of the tournament, before eventually getting bowled by part-timer Glenn Phillips on 77.

Harry Brook, Stokes’ replacement for this game, had the taste of the World Cup stage, slamming a few boundaries off Rachin Ravindra, only to fall on the last ball for a well-made 16-ball 25. All-rounder Moeen Ali departed next as England got reduced to 118 for four inside 22 overs.

Captain Jos Buttler injected some pace in the middle overs with a 42-ball 43 after coming in to bat at No. 6 but Matt Henry got a crucial breakthrough in the 34th over.

Chasing the target, New Zealand were off to a tepid start as Will Young departed in the second over without troubling the scorers. However, from thereon, the Kiwi batters adjusted the gears and went into overdrive against the hapless English bowler.

Devon Conway, having the experience of playing cricket in India, courtesy of IPL, smashed an unbeaten 152, laced with 19 boundaries and three maximums. His partner Rachin Ravindra kept up and struck a 96-ball 123-run innings. Together, the duo stitched a 273-run stand which is the fourth-highest partnership in World Cups.

New Zealand bossed the game, despite missing out on the services of Williamson and Tim Southee while England were without newly unretired Ben Stokes.

Ravindra was adjudged the Player of the Match for his performance as he became the third youngest to score a century on a World Cup debut - a list topped by Virat Kohli for his century in the 2011 version.

