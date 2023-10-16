World Cup 2023, Australia vs Sri Lanka: Match preview and result prediction

Australia and Sri Lanka will face off in game 14 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 in Lucknow on Monday. Both teams are yet to open their accounts in this edition, with them sitting in the bottom half of the points table. While Sri Lanka had been on the receiving end of two unwanted records in the tournament’s history, Australia, for the first time, lost their opening two CWC clashes. With this being an almost do-or-die game for both, considering the semis scenario, here is the match preview and result prediction of the Australia vs Sri Lanka match.

Australia eye comeback as semis spot in danger

The 14-man Australian contingent has to ponder to plot a comeback in this World Cup. Losing to India and then South Africa - two top teams, Australia’s batting got exposed in these conditions despite them getting a decent run with a short series against India in the lead-up to the World Cup.

While reports of Travis Head joining the team in India later this week cheered the dressing room environment, the players there must pull up their socks to ensure the former champions are not facing any more hiccups.

For Australia to win against Sri Lanka, an opposition against whom they have tasted success before, their top-order must click, while Adam Zampa must also come good with the ball.

Sri Lanka ready to break loose

Much like Australia, Sri Lanka has also suffered the same fate in two matches played in this World Cup, going down to South Africa and Pakistan in record-breaking ties. With their batting shining bright and high, Sri Lanka isn’t much worried about that department; however, their bowling comes across as a major concern.

While against the Proteas, Sri Lanka conceded 417 runs – the most by a team in CWC history, in the game against Pakistan, they failed to defend 345, which saw Pakistan complete the most successful run-chase in this tournament.

Against Australia, the Island nation must hope their spinners execute the plans and deliver on the D-Day.

Meanwhile, in the absence of their regular captain Dasun Shanaka, who got ruled out with a thigh injury, his replacement Chamika Karunaratne could get a game today.

Result Prediction –

Given the nature of the Lucknow wicket, the team with a better pace attack must come on the top. On this note, Australia looks slightly favourite to beat Sri Lanka in this World Cup match.

Predicted XIs –

Australia - David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood

Sri Lanka - Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c&wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara and Dilshan Madushanka

