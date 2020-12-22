'World-class performer': Steve Smith hails Ravichandran Ashwin for terrific display in Adelaide Test

The Adelaide Test may not have gone as per the plans for the Indian team but there were some positives to take for the visitors despite the crushing eight-wicket defeat to Australia. Ravichandran Ashwin bamboozled the Australian batsmen, including Steve Smith, as he picked up four wickets in the first innings to restrict Australia to just 190 runs.

Smith, who is one of the finest batsmen of this generation, hailed Ashwin for executing his plans to perfection. Ashwin kept Smith silent during his 29-ball stay at the pitch in the first innings before dismissing him with a ripper. Ashwin bowled a few off-spinners before firing a straighter one to Smith as the Aussie batter edged it to the first slip, where Ajinkya Rahane took a sharp catch.

ALSO READ: Suresh Raina, Guru Randhawa arrested and booked in raid at Mumbai club

Ahead of the Boxing Day Test, Smith lauded Ashwin while terming him a ‘world-class performer’.

"No (when asked about if his dismissal was a case of preparing too hard for the pace battery of India). I just knicked one that didn't spin; unfortunately that happens sometimes. I thought it was pretty well bowled, to be honest. The two balls prior spun a bit and got a bit grip of the wicket and the next one was kind of side-spin which skidded off. I didn't play as well as I would have liked. It was some decent bowling," Smith said while replying to a query from ANI.

"Playing in Australia and playing in India is a bit different; the ball doesn't spin as much as it spins in India. He is a good bowler, he has played a lot of cricket now. He is a world-class performer," he further said.

"I know he got the better of me the other day; hopefully, I will learn something and move forward and play him a little bit better in the next game," Smith added.

ALSO READ: Players will go out, new faces will come in. But what about Mr Ravi Shastri?

Smith admitted that he needs to adapt quickly to spin bowling which India have to offer in the four-match Test series while adding that spinners who do well in Australia are generally the ones who get over the top.

"He tried to bowl from round the wicket and skid it on. It was a good piece of bowling. Part of playing anywhere is adapting," said Smith during a virtual press conference.

"I too couldn't bat the same against spinners in India as I do here. You gotta adapt. Spinners that do well here are generally who get over the top," he added.

India head into the Boxing Day Test without Virat Kohli (paternity leave) and Mohammed Shami (injured) with Ajinkya Rahane set to lead the side in the Test, starting December 26 in Melbourne.

