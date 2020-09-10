World champions England still the benchmark in ODIs: Australian captain Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch said that Australia are still searching for their “best formula” in ODI cricket while adding that world champions England are still the benchmarks when it comes to white-ball cricket.

After three-match T20I series, England and Australia will lock horns in an ODI series consisting of three matches starting in Manchester. England won the T20I series 2-1.

The ODI match at Old Trafford will be the first 50-over encounter between the two sides since England defeated the Aussies in 2019 World Cup semi-final and went on to lift the trophy.

Finch said that Australia have made good progress in ODI cricket but emphasized that there is still room for improvement.

"Over the last couple of years we're still searching for our best formula and our best 11 players day in, day out in the one-day format," Finch said in a virtual press conference on Thursday.

"I don't think there's been any secret to that. There's been great opportunity that we probably haven't nailed in this format. We've played some really good cricket in patches and some indifferent cricket in other patches."

Australia are fifth in the global ODI rankings but are the number one side in T20 cricket.

"I think it's just finding a consistent selection formula," he said. "We did a lot of work in the Covid break on how we think we can structure our one-day cricket and where we think we need to get to for that 2023 World Cup.

"It's about getting as much information all the time to give us the best chance of winning consistently. One-day cricket is a hard game, especially away from home."

But he warned England, ranked number one in ODIs, had enviable firepower with bat and ball.

"They keep coming at you," he said. "There's no part in a 20-over game or a 50-over game that you can take your foot off the gas because there will be someone there to take the opportunity away from you."

"I think their form in white-ball cricket has been exceptional in both formats over the last few years," he added. "Obviously their one-day game has probably been the benchmark since probably 2016 so it's going to be a great challenge."

