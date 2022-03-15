Women's World Cup: Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner stars as Australia beat West Indies by 7 wickets

Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner's fiery spell was backed by a blistering knock by Rachael Haynes, which helped Australia in defeating West Indies in the 14th match of the ongoing ICC Women's ODI World Cup on Tuesday.

Perry and Gardner scalped three wickets that bundled out West Indies fon 131.

Later, an unbeaten knock of 83 runs by Haynes helps West Indies win by seven wickets, here Basin Reserve, Wellington on Tuesday.

Chasing 132, Australia had a bad start as Alyssa Healy was dismissed by Hayley Matthews in the third over with only six runs on the board.

This was followed by Meg Lanning's wicket in the fourth over by Shamilia Connell, leaving the team`s total at 7/2.

Perry then came to the crease and played a brief innings with Haynes.

Their partnership was broken in the 16th over by Chinelle Henry as Perry got dismissed by her after scoring 10 runs.

Later, Beth Mooney joined hands with Haynes and the duo ensured that there was no further damage.

They kept on thrashing the West Indies bowlers and brought their side home with seven wickets and almost 20 overs in hand.

Earlier for West Indies, only skipper Stafanie Taylor scored a half-century as no other batter performed well in the team.

Brief score: West Indies 131/10 (Stafanie Taylor 50, Shemaine Campbelle 20; Ellyse Perry3/22) vs Australia 132/3 (Rachael Haynes 83*, Beth Mooney 28; Chinelle Henry 1/20)