Women's T20 WC: India make it two in two, beat Windies comprehensively by six wickets

The Indian women's cricket team on Wednesday won their second match in the Women's T20 World Cup by beating the Windies by six wickets. Riding on Deepti Sharma's history-making spell, India claimed an easy win at the Newlands in Cape Town. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and keeper-batter Richa Ghosh also delivered with the bat hitting 33 and 44*, respectively.

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, the Windies lost their captain Hayley Matthews in the second over itself. Stafanie Taylor and Shemaine Campbelle then applied the counter-attacking mode and put the Indian bowlers on the backfoot. Some glorious shots over the covers had the crowd on its feet but it was not long before India staged a comeback by picking up three quick wickets inside three runs. At one stage, the Windies were reeling at 79 for four in 15 overs.

Deepti Sharma, who didn’t have the best of outings against Pakistan, made a solid comeback in the game. Not only she returned with figures of three for 15 in four overs, she also became the first Indian player - male or female to pick up 100 wickets in T20Is. Thanks to her spell and tight bowling from seamers from the other end, India restricted Windies to a mere 118 for six in 20 overs.

While Smriti Mandhana’s return to the XI did boost the confidence in India’s camp, she couldn’t deliver big, getting out on a quickfire 10 off 7 hitting two boundaries. Jemimah Rodrigues, last match hero got out cheaply on one too as India was jolted with two blows inside the Powerplay. On the other hand, Shafali Verma went about her business but couldn’t convert her start to a big score as she got dismissed on 28 as well.