ugc_banner

Women's Premier League LIVE streaming for free: 3 apps to watch WPL 2023 free live streaming on mobile, Laptop

Mumbai Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Mar 04, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

Check all the live-streaming details of the upcoming Women's Premier League. Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Women's Premier League, WPL 2023 LIVE streaming for free: With the WPL's inaugural season set to begin with a bang, teams will be eager to stamp their power and claim glory at the first attempt. Check all the live-streaming details of the upcoming tournament. 

Women's Premier League, WPL 2023 LIVE streaming for free: The stage is set for the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL), with five teams competing for the title of champion. Following the spilling of cash in the auction window, the action now shifts to the on-field battle as the Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and others compete for a shot at glory. Among the five teams, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and UP Warriorz were the first to announce their captains. Gujarat Giants also announced its captain as Beth Mooney. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals recently announced their captains, Harmanpreet Kaur and Meg Lanning respectively. 

The first match of the maiden tournament will be held between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians. Before the debut match of the tournament, a grand opening ceremony will take place to mark the one-of-its-kind women's cricket league in India. As per reports, BCCI preparations are in full swing for the big day ahead. On March 4, the opening ceremony will see legendary singer Shankar Mahadevan unveil the WPL anthem he has himself composed. 

Here are all the live-streaming details of the WPL 2023:

When will the WPL 2023 season start?

The WPL 2023 season will start on Saturday, March 4.

Where will the WPL 2023 season be played?

The WPL 2023 season will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Where will the WPL 2023 season get broadcast?

The WPL 2023 season will be broadcasted on the Sports 18 Network.

Where can the WPL 2023 season get live-streamed?

The WPL 2023 season will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema App.

Fans can watch the live streaming of all the WPL matches for free on their mobile phones, laptops and TVs. The match will also be aired on Sky Sports Cricket and Fox Sports. All Jio customers will be able to watch the WPL matches for free on Jio Cinema app.

Location Broadcaster
India Sports18, Jio Cinema
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
United States Willow TV
Australia Fox Sports, Yupp TV
Middle East Willow TV
South Africa SuperSport
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ (Sky Sport 2)
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Channel 9
Afghanistan Radio Television Afghanistan (RTA)
Nepal Yupp TV, Net TV Nepal, SimTV Nepal
Sri Lanka Yupp TV, SLRC, Dialog TV, PeoTV
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet
Singapore StarHub TV+

RELATED

Dubai Open 2023 final live: Check final schedule, time, venue, fixtures, live streaming & broadcast details

NBA: Nets script epic comeback win as they wipe out 28-point deficit to beat Celtics

IPL 2023, 27 days to go: CSK begins preparations as MS Dhoni joins the camp; Schedule & live-streaming details