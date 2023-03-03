Women's Premier League LIVE streaming for free: 3 apps to watch WPL 2023 free live streaming on mobile, Laptop

Women's Premier League, WPL 2023 LIVE streaming for free: The stage is set for the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL), with five teams competing for the title of champion. Following the spilling of cash in the auction window, the action now shifts to the on-field battle as the Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and others compete for a shot at glory. Among the five teams, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and UP Warriorz were the first to announce their captains. Gujarat Giants also announced its captain as Beth Mooney. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals recently announced their captains, Harmanpreet Kaur and Meg Lanning respectively.

The first match of the maiden tournament will be held between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians. Before the debut match of the tournament, a grand opening ceremony will take place to mark the one-of-its-kind women's cricket league in India. As per reports, BCCI preparations are in full swing for the big day ahead. On March 4, the opening ceremony will see legendary singer Shankar Mahadevan unveil the WPL anthem he has himself composed.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the WPL 2023:

When will the WPL 2023 season start?

The WPL 2023 season will start on Saturday, March 4.

Where will the WPL 2023 season be played?

The WPL 2023 season will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Where will the WPL 2023 season get broadcast?

The WPL 2023 season will be broadcasted on the Sports 18 Network.

Where can the WPL 2023 season get live-streamed?

The WPL 2023 season will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema App.

Fans can watch the live streaming of all the WPL matches for free on their mobile phones, laptops and TVs. The match will also be aired on Sky Sports Cricket and Fox Sports. All Jio customers will be able to watch the WPL matches for free on Jio Cinema app.