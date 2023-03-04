Women’s Premier League 2023: BCCI launches official WPL mobile app; Here is everything you need to know

The Women's Premier League 2023 (WPL) is all set to kick off on March 4th, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has launched a mobile application for the league. Fans can download the official WPL app from the Google Play store to get all the latest updates, including match highlights, press conferences, and recaps.

The WPL app is similar to the Indian Premier League (IPL) app, which has been hugely successful. With the launch of the WPL app, the BCCI is leaving no stone unturned to make WPL 2023 a massive success.

The opening ceremony of the WPL 2023 season will take place in Mumbai, and it is expected to be a grand affair. AP Dhillon, a famous Punjabi singer, will be performing at the event, which will also feature Bollywood actresses Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani.

The DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai is expected to be packed for the opening ceremony and the first match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants. Fans who miss the live action can catch all the latest content, including match highlights and press conferences, on the WPL app.

How to watch the WPLmatches LIVE for free on your mobile and laptop

Women cricket fans should know that the WPL 2023 matches will be live-streamed on Jio Cinema app for free. People can download the Jio Cinema app on their mobile and laptop to access the free live stream of the WPL 2023 matches. Additionally, the WPL matches will be live broadcasted on Sports 18 network.

When will the WPL 2023 season start?

The WPL 2023 season will start on Saturday, March 4.

Which teams will compete in the WPL 2023 season?

Five teams will compete in the WPL 2023 season - Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz.

Who will play in the opening match of the WPL 2023 season?

The Gujarat Giants will host the Mumbai Indians in the opening contest of the WPL 2023 at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

Who is the most expensive player in the WPL season?

Smriti Mandhana is the most expensive player in the WPL 2023 season having attracted a price of Rs 3.4 crore from Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Where will the WPL 2023 season be played?

The WPL 2023 season will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

What is the per-match valuation of a WPL 2023 match?

A WPL 2023 season match is valued at more than Rs 7 core each.

Where will the WPL 2023 season get broadcast?

The WPL 2023 season will be broadcasted on the Sports 18 Network.

Where can the WPL 2023 season get live-streamed?