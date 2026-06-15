/Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 | Deepti Sharma sets world record with historic five-for against Pakistan

India’s star all-rounder Deepti Sharma delivered a record-breaking performance, claiming a sensational five-wicket haul to guide India to a commanding 64-run victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening match of the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup at Edgbaston on Sunday. The 28-year-old off-spinner produced career-best figures of 5/10 from her four overs, the finest bowling performance by an Indian woman in Women’s T20 World Cup history.

With this spell, Deepti also became the leading wicket-taker in Women’s T20 Internationals, moving to 166 wickets in 145 matches and surpassing Thailand’s Thipatcha Putthawong, who previously held the record with 165 scalps.

Her five-wicket haul placed her among an elite group of Indian bowlers to achieve the feat in a Women’s T20 World Cup, joining Priyanka Roy (5/16 vs Pakistan in 2009) and Renuka Singh Thakur (5/15 vs England in 2023).

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Most wickets in Women’s T20 Internationals

166 - Deepti Sharma (India)

165 - Thipatcha Putthawong (Thailand)

160 - Henriette Ishimwe (Rwanda)

152 - Megan Schutt (Australia)

148 - Onnicha Kamchomphu (Thailand)

Deepti spins a web around Pakistan

Set a target of 171, Pakistan struggled throughout the chase against India’s disciplined spin attack. Despite a brilliant 41 off 35 balls from Muneeba Ali, the batting unit found it difficult to handle the turn and changing pace offered by the surface.

Deepti took full advantage of the conditions, mixing her speeds effectively and consistently targeting the stumps. Her exceptional spell dismantled Pakistan’s middle and lower order, ending with remarkable figures of 5/10.

Shree Charani provided excellent support with figures of 3/21, while Shafali Verma chipped in with a wicket.

Five-wicket hauls for India in Women’s T20 World Cups

5/10 – Deepti Sharma vs Pakistan, Birmingham (2026)*

5/15 – Renuka Singh Thakur vs England, Gqeberha (2023)

5/16 – Priyanka Roy vs Pakistan, Taunton (2009)

Earlier, a classy 68 from 44 deliveries by Smriti Mandhana anchored India’s innings after an early slip at 18/2. She combined with captain Harmanpreet Kaur (36) in a crucial 91-run partnership that rebuilt the innings and laid the foundation for a competitive total.

The finishing touch came from Richa Ghosh, whose explosive 34 off 17 balls propelled India to 170/6.