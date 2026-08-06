/Women's Asia Cup 2026 schedule announced, India vs Pakistan on Sep 5

The Indian women’s cricket team will face arch-rivals Pakistan in one of the biggest matches of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 on Sep 5 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) released the schedule for the continental tournament on X on Thursday (Aug 6). The 2026 edition will feature eight teams, with all matches set to be played in Dubai between Aug 28 and Sep 13.
India will open their campaign against Thailand on Aug 30, face Hong Kong on Sep 3 and then take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a highly anticipated clash on Sep 5.
The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals on Sep 10 and 11, with the final scheduled for Sep 13.
India are the most successful team in Women’s Asia Cup history, having won the title seven times. They finished runners-up in the previous edition. Pakistan are yet to win the tournament, while Bangladesh are the only other team to have claimed the title, having won it once.
Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Groups
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- Group A: India, Pakistan, Thailand and Hong Kong
- Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE and Indonesia
Women’s Asia Cup 2026 full schedule
|Date
|Day
|Team 1
|Team 2
|Venue
|Start Time (IST)
|Aug 28
|Group A
|Thailand
|Hong Kong
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|08:00 PM
|Aug 29
|Group B
|Sri Lanka
|UAE
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|08:00 PM
|Aug 30
|Group A
|India
|Thailand
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|08:00 PM
|Aug 31
|Group B
|Bangladesh
|Indonesia
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|08:00 PM
|Sept 1
|Group A
|Pakistan
|Thailand
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|08:00 PM
|Sep 2
|Group B
|Sri Lanka
|Indonesia
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|08:00 PM
|Sep 3
|Group A
|India
|Hong Kong
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|08:00 PM
|Sep 4
|Group B
|UAE
|Indonesia
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|08:00 PM
|Sep 5
|Group A
|India
|Pakistan
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|08:00 PM
|Sep 6
|Group B
|Sri Lanka
|Bangladesh
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|08:00 PM
|Sep 7
|Group A
|Pakistan
|Hong Kong
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|08:00 PM
|Sep 8
|Group B
|Bangladesh
|UAE
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|08:00 PM
|Sep 10
|Semifinal 1
|A1
|B2
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|08:00 PM
|Sep 11
|Semifinal 2
|B1
|A2
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|08:00 PM
|Sep 13
|Final
|–
|–
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|08:00 PM