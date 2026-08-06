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Women's Asia Cup 2026 schedule announced, India vs Pakistan on Sep 5

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 21:59 IST | Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 21:59 IST
Women's Asia Cup 2026 schedule announced, India vs Pakistan on Sep 5

India to face Pakistan in women's Asia Cup match on Sep 5 Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The 2026 Women's Asia Cup will feature eight teams, with all matches scheduled to be played in Dubai from Aug 28 to Sep 13.

The Indian women’s cricket team will face arch-rivals Pakistan in one of the biggest matches of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 on Sep 5 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) released the schedule for the continental tournament on X on Thursday (Aug 6). The 2026 edition will feature eight teams, with all matches set to be played in Dubai between Aug 28 and Sep 13.

India will open their campaign against Thailand on Aug 30, face Hong Kong on Sep 3 and then take on arch-rivals Pakistan in a highly anticipated clash on Sep 5.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals on Sep 10 and 11, with the final scheduled for Sep 13.

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India are the most successful team in Women’s Asia Cup history, having won the title seven times. They finished runners-up in the previous edition. Pakistan are yet to win the tournament, while Bangladesh are the only other team to have claimed the title, having won it once.

Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Groups

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  • Group A: India, Pakistan, Thailand and Hong Kong
  • Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE and Indonesia

Women’s Asia Cup 2026 full schedule

DateDayTeam 1Team 2VenueStart Time (IST)
Aug 28Group AThailandHong KongDubai International Cricket Stadium08:00 PM
Aug 29Group BSri LankaUAEDubai International Cricket Stadium08:00 PM
Aug 30Group AIndiaThailandDubai International Cricket Stadium08:00 PM
Aug 31Group BBangladeshIndonesiaDubai International Cricket Stadium08:00 PM
Sept 1Group APakistanThailandDubai International Cricket Stadium08:00 PM
Sep 2Group BSri LankaIndonesiaDubai International Cricket Stadium08:00 PM
Sep 3Group AIndiaHong KongDubai International Cricket Stadium08:00 PM
Sep 4Group BUAEIndonesiaDubai International Cricket Stadium08:00 PM
Sep 5Group AIndiaPakistanDubai International Cricket Stadium08:00 PM
Sep 6Group BSri LankaBangladeshDubai International Cricket Stadium08:00 PM
Sep 7Group APakistanHong KongDubai International Cricket Stadium08:00 PM
Sep 8Group BBangladeshUAEDubai International Cricket Stadium08:00 PM
Sep 10Semifinal 1A1B2Dubai International Cricket Stadium08:00 PM
Sep 11Semifinal 2B1A2Dubai International Cricket Stadium08:00 PM
Sep 13FinalDubai International Cricket Stadium08:00 PM

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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