Woman chess player who competed without hijab does not represent Iran, says official

An Iranian woman player who competed in an international chess competition without hijab does not represent the country, the authorities have said.

The comments by Iran's chess federation on Wednesday come after Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, 25, was seen without the headscarf at the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The authorities perceived her act as a show of support for the protests against the Iranian regime that were triggered following the custodial death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September.

"This chess player participated freely and at her own expense", Hassan Tamini, head of Iran's chess federation, was quoted as saying by Fars news agency.

"Khademalsharieh did not participate in these competitions through the federation, but went independently and did this action," he added.

Iranian Women athletes are required to adhere to Iran’s strict dress code as per Islamic laws, which includes covering their heads while participating in international events.

Iranian chess players Sara Khadem, Atousa Pourkashiyan abandon hijab while playing

Tamini said that they were taken aback by Khademalsharieh’s action.

"We didn't expect this chess player to do this because she had participated in the previous tournaments in compliance with the standards", Tamini said.

According to the International Chess Federation website, Khademalsharieh is ranked 804 in the world.

Notably, she is not the first women athlete to compete in an international event without a hijab.

In November, a speed skater, Niloufar Mardani, was chastised by the authorities for attending a competition in Turkey without a headscarf.

Mardani participated "without authorisation," the sports ministry said, quoted by Iran's Fars news agency.

Similarly, climber Elnaz Rekabi wore only a headband during a competition event at the Asian Championships in Seoul in October.

