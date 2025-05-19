Manchester United's 2024-25 season is clouded with inconsistency, frustration and they are on course for their worst season ever, when it comes to Premier League. United’s campaign is tainted with faltering performances, criticism by football experts and questions over tactics by the team management that has left the supporters of the club disappointed week in, week out.

The Manchester United attack has been struggling to score goals effectively, leading to poor results. While the team has taken a significant number of shots, their shot conversion rate is low, meaning they often fail to capitalise on their chances.

The Red Devils lack an experienced attacker, someone who can take charge of the situation and act as a leader. Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee, Alejandro Garnacho have been struggling to find the back of the net throughout the season.

To bolster their attack this summer, the Red Devils have identified Matheus Cunha as one of their top targets.

Now, as per latest reports, Manchester United are inching closer to an agreement with Wolves forward Matheus Cunha over a potential move to Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United are most likely to trigger the £62.5m release clause in his contract.

As per reports, five Premier League clubs, including Manchester United, wanted to sign Cunha this summer. Arsenal and Aston Villa were among the clubs that have held initial talks about signing the Brazil international. There was also interest from Saudi Pro League clubs.

The Brazilian international has reportedly agreed personal terms with Old Trafford officials and is keen on the switch regardless of whether United are in Europe next season.