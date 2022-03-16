WIvENG: When and where to watch West Indies vs England 2nd Test match - IST time and streaming details

West Indies and England have an underrated rivalry in the purest format of the game. Both sides met each other in the three-match Test series opener on March 8 and produced a riveting encounter, which went down the wire before both teams settled for a draw.

Batting first, in Antigua, England rode on Jonny Bairstow's 140 to be dismissed for 311 in the first essay. In reply, the Kraigg Brathwaite-led Windies managed a slender lead, of 64 runs, courtesy N Bonner's 123 and contributions from the lower order. Joe Root & Co.'s aggressive approach stood out with the bat in their second innings as they rode on skipper and Zak Crawley's respective tons to setup a challenging 286-run target for the home side.

Amid much drama and action, the hosts finally managed to prevent England from dictating terms and winning the clash after being 147-4 at stumps on the final day. Thus, there is all to play for in the second and penultimate Test as both sides will aim to take an unassailable 1-0 lead.

Here is everything you need to know about the match - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is West Indies vs England 2nd Test match taking place?

The West Indies vs England 2nd Test match is scheduled to commence on March 16, 2022.

Where is West Indies vs England 2nd Test match taking place?

West Indies vs England 2nd Test match will be held at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

At what time West Indies vs England 2nd Test match taking place?

West Indies vs England 2nd Test match will start at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT, 10 AM Local).

How to watch West Indies vs England 2nd Test match live on TV?

Much to the dismay of the cricket fans in India, the West Indies vs England 2nd Test match will not be telecasted live on TV in the country.

How to watch West Indies vs England 2nd Test match live streaming?

West Indies vs England 2nd Test match will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.