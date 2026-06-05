/'Wish he was in high school': Pat Cummins explosive admission after 15-year-old's record-smashing carnage

Australia captain Pat Cummins has heaped praise on Rajasthan Royals sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after the 15-year-old's breathtaking performances in IPL 2026. The teenage batting prodigy terrorised some of the world's best bowlers, including Cummins, with his fearless strokeplay and record-breaking knocks. Representing Rajasthan Royals, Sooryavanshi produced one of the most memorable campaigns of the season. He smashed the fastest century of IPL 2026 and later followed it up with a stunning 97 off just 29 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator.

Speaking to Fox Cricket, Cummins admitted that bowling to the young star leaves virtually no room for error. "He's a talent. He hits the ball a long way; he hits very hard. Margins for error are very small. He's a real talent, pretty tough to bowl to," Cummins said on Sooryavanshi, speaking on Fox Cricket. The Australian pace spearhead also joked about Sooryavanshi's age and rapid rise in world cricket. "Wishing he were in high school, so I didn't have to bowl at him. It's just incredible. Like, I don't think I've seen batting like that, let alone from a 15-year-old kid. Whether he's 30 or 15, he's just a very good hitter of the ball," Cummins added.

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Cummins encountered the Sooryavanshi storm immediately upon his return to IPL 2026 after missing the first half of the tournament. In his first match back, Sooryavanshi dispatched Cummins' opening delivery for a six and went on to score a remarkable century in just 36 balls.

The Rajasthan Royals youngster proved even more destructive when RR faced SRH in the IPL 2026 Eliminator. He blasted 97 runs from only 29 deliveries, narrowly missing the record for the fastest century in IPL history. On that night, Cummins endured a difficult outing, finishing with figures of 0/64 from four overs at an economy rate of 16.00. Sooryavanshi's explosive innings powered Rajasthan Royals to a massive total of 243/20.