/WION Exclusive: Three-time MotoGP champion Freddie Spencer reveals the 'secret' behind the cornering technique that changed motorcycle racing

There are legends in motorsport, and then there is Freddie Spencer, the American prodigy who reshaped the very grammar of motorcycle racing. A three-time world champion, the youngest premier-class title-winner of his era, and the only man to win the 250cc and 500cc World Championships in the same year, Spencer’s name sits in a rarefied league of its own. Now, standing trackside in India, a country he says is “brimming with potential”, Spencer reflects on his journey, on today’s MotoGP, and for the first time, breaks down the thought process behind the revolutionary cornering technique that defined his legacy.

“I turned the bike before the tyres were ready, that was the breakthrough," he revealed while exclusively speaking to WION. Ask Spencer, who was in India for the 28th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship, about what made him different, and he answers with the calm clarity of someone who knows exactly what he changed in the sport. “One of the things that I brought to Grand Prix racing was on corner entry, actually initiating the direction change over the traction level, over the grip level,” he explains.

What sounds almost counterintuitive was, in the early 1980s, groundbreaking. Riders typically waited for maximum grip before committing to direction change. Spencer chose the opposite. “When I got to maximum lean angle, the speed was still too high and the rear tyre would break traction, then re-grip and push it back to the front. That allowed me to turn the bike as I was applying lean angle — and pick up the throttle three or four feet sooner than the other guys.”

Those few feet were enough to beat world champions. Enough to define an era.

Today, he says, only a handful of riders have mastered the same instinctive feel. “Marc Marquez is same way. Marc’s ability on corner entry — to feel the drift of the rear, to rotate the bike around the front, that’s what I was known for.”

India has talent, but needs opportunity

In India as part of Royal Enfield’s racing development program, Spencer is effusive about what he sees. “Royal Enfield’s involvement is very important,” he says. “They’re providing a great platform for riders of all levels. Some of the riders today, I can tell by their style and approach, have the potential to race championships outside India.” But the caveat is clear, exposure is scarce, opportunity even scarcer. “You have to take advantage of the opportunities you’re given. It may not give you exposure immediately, but it gives you experience, and that’s what improves your riding capability.”

He points to a rider he spoke with earlier in the day, someone racing a 600cc machine in the US. “He wants to run more events there. But it’s the opportunity here that’s giving him the chance.”

The MotoGP that was and the MotoGP that must return

Spencer was chairman of the stewards panel during MotoGP’s debut in India, an event that impressed him immensely. “To me, the racetrack is incredible. I loved the layout. Loris Capirossi and I were talking about how we would’ve loved to race on that circuit.” But he’s equally candid about wanting MotoGP back. “We provided some incredible racing. Hopefully it will come back. It’s important — that visibility brings interest to racing locally.” “Electronics help everyone — but they take away the great rider’s advantage.” Having raced in the era of vicious 500cc two-strokes, Spencer has a unique vantage point on MotoGP’s technological explosion.

“With electronics and aerodynamics, it makes it easier for riders with less ability to perform at a higher level,” he says. “But it takes away your strengths as a top rider.” His example is unambiguous: Marc Marquez. “With the Honda, he made that bike what it was. His natural talent defined the machine. Put him on the Ducati — the best bike — and he wins the championship.” That, Spencer says, is exactly why MotoGP is rewriting its rulebook for 2027. “No start device, no ride-height device, lower displacement. It will leave it up to the rider again.”

The man behind the machines: Precision, crew, and an unforgettable double title

Spencer’s 1985 season, the historic “double”, remains one of motorsport’s greatest achievements. But the behind-the-scenes story reveals the brutal complexity of switching between two radically different machines. “The 250 was 90 kilos and 70 horsepower — all corner speed and art. The 500 was heavier, faster, more of a V-shaped line on entry.”

But the real difficulty? “I had to adapt from one bike to the other on the warm-up lap. I couldn’t afford to take five or six laps to adjust.”

With back-to-back practice sessions, his crew barely had time to debrief. “I’d keep the information in my head and debrief after both practices. We fine-tuned the bike down to 50 RPM. One kilometre here, one kilometre there — that’s the level we worked at.”

The lap that defined a champion

For all the talk of technique and titles, Spencer is open about the moments that nearly broke him, particularly the injury after his 1985 triumph. “I lost feeling in my hand. I couldn’t feel the front brake. That was when I felt most vulnerable. Riding was my comfort zone — and suddenly I couldn’t rely on it.” Still, he fought back. And he remembers the greatest lap of his life with the fondness of an artist recalling the moment of a masterpiece.

“The last lap of the Spanish GP in 1983. No grip, brakes faded, the bike slowing down. And I ran my fastest lap — the only lap I led. I won by two bike lengths. It doesn’t get any better.”

Advice to the Indian dreamers

For young Indian riders hoping to break through, Spencer’s advice is equal parts practical and philosophical. “You have to take the risk to try. You have to be willing to risk losing. And you have to make effort beyond what you think you're capable of.” He pauses, then adds: “That mindset — that’s what creates the opportunity.”