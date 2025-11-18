'Excited to make my debut here', says Elena Rybakina as World Tennis League set to enthrall fans in India

After three successful seasons in the UAE, the World Tennis League (WTL), is gearing up for its first-ever Indian chapter. The high-profile exhibition league will run from December 17 to 20 at Bengaluru’s SM Krishna Tennis Stadium, overseen by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association. The India debut brings together a formidable mix of international heavyweights and homegrown stars.

Fans can look forward to watching Daniil Medvedev, Nick Kyrgios, Gael Monfils, Elena Rybakina, Paula Badosa, Arthur Fils, Magda Linette, Marta Kostyuk, Sumit Nagal and Rohan Bopanna headlining the action. In a major boost for domestic tennis, the tournament has also drafted in India’s rising performers, including Yuki Bhambri, Ankita Raina, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Maaya Revathi, Dhakshineswar Suresh and Sahana Yamalapalli — a move aimed at widening the sport’s footprint across the country.

Known for its fast-paced, team-based format, WTL has carved out a unique place in the global tennis calendar, blending elite matchups with an entertainment-first approach that has resonated strongly with fans. Looking forward to her first competitive outing in India, world no. 5 Elena Rybakina said, “I’ve heard so much about the tennis culture in India, and I’m thrilled to make my debut here with WTL. The league has an exciting format, and I’m ready to enjoy every moment on the court with my team.”