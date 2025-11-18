/Badminton legends Saina Nehwal, Peter Gade to headline Legends’ Vision Legacy Tour India

Indian badminton icon and Padma Bhushan awardee Saina Nehwal, together with Denmark’s legendary shuttler and multiple world-championship medalist Peter Gade, will headline The Legends’ Vision - Legacy Tour India, a global initiative aimed at growing the game globally through community-led events, junior development, and local partnerships. Together with Carolina Marín, Saina becomes one of the newest Legends powering the initiative.

Returning to India after eight years, The Legends’ Vision – Legacy Tour India arrives in New Delhi on 23–24 November 2025, which will be held at Siri Fort Sports Complex. More than an event, the Legacy Tour India is a two-day celebration that brings legends and communities together to grow the game globally - inspiring first rallies, widening access to play, and sparking the next generation’s belief.

A major highlight is A Racquet’s Second Life - a Legends’ Vision global initiative that invites fans to donate a pre-loved racquet so more young players can begin their badminton journey. Donated racquets are placed with community partners where they’re needed most, turning each contribution into a real opportunity to start.

Day 1 (23 Nov) features interactive junior exhibitions where Saina Nehwal and Peter Gade are joined by Legends’ Vision Ambassadors to give juniors a standout on-court experience, followed by the official launch of A Racquet’s Second Life in India.

Speaking about the Legends’ Vision initiative and ‘A Racquet’s Second Life’, Saina Nehwal said, “I am delighted to bring The Legends’ Vision to my home country again. Badminton has given me everything in life, and it is always special to return to the court in a way that inspires young players. ‘A Racquet’s Second Life’ is a meaningful initiative because it reminds us that even the smallest contribution can spark a big dream. If a racquet can help a child discover the joy of badminton, then we are already building a stronger and more inclusive future for the sport.”

Peter Gade added, “It’s a privilege to work with Saina Nehwal to build something meaningful in India. This programme has always been about giving back to the global badminton community, and I’m proud to see the message continue to grow. Meeting young players and fans, and supporting A Racquet’s Second Life, reflects what The Legends’ Vision stands for – empowering the next generation and ensuring the love for badminton reaches every corner of the world.”