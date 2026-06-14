/WION Exclusive | 'The system isn't as potent': Shane Watson's big warning about Australian cricket's future

Australia may continue to challenge for major trophies thanks to a golden generation of established stars, but former all-rounder Shane Watson believes the country's long-term future is far from guaranteed. Watson has expressed concern about the quality of coaching and player development available to Australia's next generation, warning that the system is not as strong as the one that produced him and many of the country's modern greats.

While backing Australia's current crop of senior players to remain competitive in major tournaments, Watson said his biggest worry lies beyond the present squad. "My biggest worry about Australian cricket is the depth that's coming through," Watson said in an exclusive interview with WION. The former World Cup winner pointed out that Australia still boasts one of the strongest groups of experienced cricketers in world cricket, with leaders such as Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Steve Smith and Travis Head continuing to perform at the highest level.

"The current Australian squad they've got, especially the experienced cricketers, they're going to continue to do very well in big tournaments," Watson said. However, he questioned whether the next wave of Australian talent is being developed as effectively as previous generations. "The younger players coming through in their early 20s and even late teens, the system's not as potent as what it was when I was coming through and the generations before," he said.

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According to Watson, one of the major challenges is Australia's increasingly decentralised coaching structure. He believes talented young cricketers are not always receiving guidance from the country's best coaches during their formative years.

"Our coaching to states doesn't necessarily mean the best coaches are helping our young cricketers coming through, boys and girls," Watson explained. For a country that has built its cricketing success on an endless production line of talent, Watson's comments raise important questions about the future.

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Australia's dominance across formats has often been attributed to the strength of its pathways system, which has consistently produced world-class replacements when senior stars retire. From the generations of Ricky Ponting, Glenn McGrath and Adam Gilchrist to the era of Smith, Cummins and Starc, the conveyor belt rarely stopped moving. Watson fears that advantage may not be as strong as it once was. "That is my biggest concern about Australian cricket, the next wave of cricketers that come through and how good the coaching has been for them," he said.

Watson, who has joined as a super coach for one of the franchise in the Kabuni Premier League, believes emerging technologies such as Kabuni's AI-powered coaching platform can help address some of the developmental challenges facing young cricketers. "That's another reason why Kabuni and even AI coaching can really try and fill that void within Australia," Watson said.

The former Australian all-rounder argued that young players need access to consistent technical guidance during their formative years, regardless of where they live or who is coaching them. "Being able to give the foundations of technique and consistent feedback for these young cricketers instead of not really developing those fundamentals to a level they need to compete against the best cricketers in the world."