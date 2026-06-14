/In Pictures | How New York celebrated the Knicks' first NBA Championship since 1973

For generations of Knicks supporters, this was more than a basketball game. It was the end of a 53-year wait. As the final seconds ticked away in Game 5, emotions spilled over across New York. Fans hugged strangers, burst into tears and screamed in disbelief. Many had spent their entire lives waiting for this moment. The championship wasn't just a trophy, it was the release of decades of frustration, heartbreak and hope. These scenes captured a city finally getting the ending it had dreamed about since 1973.