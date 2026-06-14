/In Pictures | How New York celebrated the Knicks' first NBA Championship since 1973

After 53 years of waiting, New York Knicks fans erupted in celebration as their team won the 2026 NBA title. From tears outside Madison Square Garden to packed streets, these photos capture a city rejoicing
For generations of Knicks supporters, this was more than a basketball game. It was the end of a 53-year wait. As the final seconds ticked away in Game 5, emotions spilled over across New York. Fans hugged strangers, burst into tears and screamed in disbelief. Many had spent their entire lives waiting for this moment. The championship wasn't just a trophy, it was the release of decades of frustration, heartbreak and hope. These scenes captured a city finally getting the ending it had dreamed about since 1973.
Even though the decisive game was played in San Antonio, thousands gathered outside Madison Square Garden. As the final buzzer sounded, chants echoed through Manhattan. Fans climbed barriers, waved flags and celebrated with complete strangers. The famous arena became the emotional heartbeat of New York basketball once again. For one unforgettable night, every road in the city seemed to lead to the Garden as supporters poured into the surrounding streets to celebrate history.
Some fans were children when the Knicks last won a championship. Others weren't even born. Yet all shared the same emotional connection. Cameras captured supporters crying openly, embracing family members and reflecting on loved ones who never got to witness the team's return to glory. The championship became a deeply personal moment for many New Yorkers, proving that sports can create memories that transcend generations.
The celebrations quickly spread beyond Madison Square Garden. Times Square transformed into a sea of orange and blue as thousands gathered to celebrate. Fans danced in the streets, sang team chants and waved Knicks jerseys above their heads. The iconic crossroads of the world became the backdrop for one of the biggest spontaneous celebrations New York has seen in years. The photographs from Times Square perfectly capture the scale of the city's joy.
One of the most powerful images from championship night was the way strangers celebrated together. People from different neighborhoods, backgrounds and generations embraced as if they had known each other forever. The Knicks became the common language connecting millions of New Yorkers. In a city often defined by its pace and divisions, basketball created a rare moment of unity. These photographs showcase the human side of a championship celebration.
"Let's Go Knicks!" rang through streets, subway stations and public squares long after the final buzzer. Fans marched through Manhattan singing, chanting and celebrating together. The atmosphere felt less like a sporting event and more like a citywide festival. Every block seemed to have its own celebration, creating unforgettable scenes that highlighted the passion of one of basketball's most loyal fan bases.
The Knicks have long enjoyed support from some of the biggest names in entertainment, and championship night was no different. Celebrity supporters celebrated alongside everyday fans, adding to the excitement surrounding the victory. Yet despite the star power, the spotlight remained firmly on the thousands of New Yorkers who had waited decades for this moment. The result was a celebration that felt both glamorous and deeply authentic.
Hours after the game ended, New York was still buzzing. Streets remained packed, chants continued and celebrations showed no sign of slowing down. Fans wanted to savor every second of a moment they had waited more than half a century to experience. For one night, sleep felt unimportant. The city simply wanted to celebrate together and enjoy the feeling of finally being champions again.
The Knicks' championship became about far more than wins and losses. It was about family traditions, community pride and shared memories. It united lifelong supporters and newcomers alike. Across the city, fans spoke about what the team meant to them and why the victory felt so personal. The images from championship night reveal how deeply sports can become woven into the identity of a city and its people.
For decades, Knicks fans endured disappointment while holding onto hope. On this unforgettable night, that hope was rewarded. The streets filled with joy, the city came together and generations of supporters finally experienced the championship celebration they had dreamed about. These photographs tell the story not just of a basketball team winning a title, but of a city rediscovering what it feels like to celebrate together.