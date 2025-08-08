/WION Exclusive— ‘La Doctora’ in Mumbai: Marta Ortega proves why she’s one of padel’s finest

Under the bright lights of the court, her eyes are locked in, paddle poised, every muscle primed for the next move. Marta Ortega doesn’t just play padel—she embodies it. The intensity in her gaze mirrors the precision of her game, a combination of grit, grace, and tactical mastery. Once a teenage prodigy balancing textbooks and tournaments, today she’s a global ambassador for the sport, inspiring players from Madrid to Mumbai.

As the World Padel League (WPL) enters its electrifying third season, fans are in for a treat with 11 gripping matches, a star-studded international roster, and six dynamic franchises competing at the Nesco Center in Mumbai. Among the global elite is Marta Ortega, representing Vedanta Leopards, whose journey from prodigy to world No.1 has made her one of the sport’s most admired figures.

Ortega graduated with a degree in medicine from the University of Madrid in 2021 and balanced the demands of studying medicine and professional sports through her formative years. This earned her the nickname of ‘La Doctora’ or ‘The Doctor’, a moniker she carries with pride. “It was a very tough time, requiring a lot of sacrifice—competing, traveling, and studying all at once. But I always held on to the idea that both dreams could coexist,” she shared.

Marta’s determination bore fruit for her when she was just 16 years old, winning her first World Padel Tour title. At 22, she became the youngest-ever world No.1. “What I remember most vividly is the transformation I went through. I wasn’t just a girl playing padel anymore. I became an athlete fighting for the top,” she recalls. “Achieving that goal was powerful, because it showed that all the effort had been worth it.”

Now one of the most seasoned players on the tour, Ortega remains driven by a deep love for the process. “I enjoy every day, every training session. I want to keep learning and improving. That’s what fuels me,” she says. On the court, she has evolved into a highly tactical player, focusing on every detail. Off it, she focuses on living in the moment: “Athletic careers are short. I want to make sure when it’s over, I’ve lived it fully and have no regrets.”

Her second visit to India this year reflects the sport’s expanding footprint and Ortega’s belief in its global potential. “What excites me most is seeing padel reach places like Mumbai. The energy here is unbelievable. WPL is giving us the platform to grow the game, and I’m proud to be part of that mission,” she says. “Our ultimate dream is to see padel in the Olympics and we’re getting closer to achieving it every day.”