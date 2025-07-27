/WION Exclusive: 'It's not just a hobby anymore. It's a real sport', says India's no 6 Shefali Arora on rise of pickleball in country

Dressed in a sleek athletic kit, with her hair tied back in a neat ponytail and a composed expression that rarely gives away emotion, Shefali Arora looks every bit the focused athlete she is. But what truly stands out isn’t just her appearance—it’s her unwavering gaze. Even while speaking to WION exclusively, her eyes kept darting toward the court where a match was underway. It wasn’t her turn to play, but her mind was clearly still in the game.

Currently ranked No. 6 in India in singles as per the DUPR rankings, Shefali is part of the wave of young athletes propelling pickleball into mainstream sporting consciousness in the country. Her journey, however, didn’t begin on a pickleball court—it began with a tennis racquet, long hours of training under her father’s guidance, and over a decade of competitive play.

Shefali was participating in fourth leg of the ongoing Picklebay India Tour in Delhi after it witnessed action-packed editions in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. Shefali won the final in women’s singles open category along with cash prize of Rs 10000.

“I’ve been playing tennis for more than ten years,” she recalls. “My dad has been my coach throughout. Born and brought up in Delhi, Shefali's affair with pickleball started in October 2024, when a fellow tennis player suggested she try her hand at a major tournament being held in the capital. Despite her limited exposure to the sport at the time, she entered the pro category. “It was a big tournament, and I’d barely played the sport before,” she said. “But it was fun. The vibe was different—community-driven and energetic. That experience made me realise this wasn’t just a hobby sport—it had serious potential.”

From curiosity to commitment

Initially, Shefali balanced both tennis and pickleball. But as she played more leagues and interacted with the pickleball community, the shift began to happen naturally. The sport's unique blend of tennis, table tennis, and badminton intrigued her—and her tennis foundation gave her a distinct edge.

“The strokes felt familiar, but the pace and space were different. Pickleball is played on a smaller court, so you have to recalibrate power, control, and consistency.” That recalibration didn’t take long. With her background in competitive tennis—including international tournaments—Shefali adapted quickly, rising through India’s pickleball ranks in under a year.

With a tennis racquet in hand for most of her formative years, Shefali believes that tennis players do enjoy a natural advantage when transitioning to pickleball. “We’re used to driving from the back of the court with more power. Our muscle memory helps, especially with volleys and positioning.”

Still, the transition isn’t seamless. She points out that tennis players often need to unlearn overhitting and learn how to play with “touch” rather than just force—something that can only come with time on court. “The first few weeks are hard. You end up hitting out a lot. But with time, you gain better control over your shots.”

Leaving tennis behind?

When asked whether tennis is still a part of her competitive calendar, Shefali answers with quiet honesty. “I’ve been playing more pickleball recently. Unless there’s a major tennis tournament that I can’t miss, I’m focused on this now.” She knows her tennis rankings will drop as a result, but she’s clear-eyed about her current goals. “If a big tournament comes up and I can enter, I’ll play. But pickleball is where I’m growing right now.”

The future of pickleball in India

Once seen as a casual, post-work hobby, pickleball is now evolving into a serious sport with international circuits, club leagues, and ranking systems. And Shefali is excited to be at the forefront of its growth in India. “A few years ago, I didn’t know this sport existed. But now there are multiple courts across country and it’s expanding to other northern states. Even smaller towns like those in Maharashtra are producing excellent players.”

She emphasises the need for grassroots infrastructure, especially in rural and Tier-2 cities. “The one drawback is that it ideally needs a synthetic surface. But people are adapting—even cement courts are being used. Many old tennis courts are converting to pickleball courts because it’s bringing in players and money.”

With cricket entering the Olympics and chess also being considered for future inclusion, Shefali believes that pickleball could also be headed for international multisport events like the Asian Games or Commonwealth Games. “There have been talks about it entering the Olympics someday. It started in the US, but now countries across Asia are picking it up fast. The momentum is real.” She’s also had the chance to interact with international players—peers who, like her, are watching India’s rise in the sport with interest. “They believe India has always been strong in athletics. Now, with more exposure, we’re catching up quickly.”

One of the most important figures in Shefali’s journey remains her father, who coached her through her entire tennis career and continues to guide her training philosophy. “He’s strict on court, no doubt. He has his rules. But off the court, he’s very open. He let me travel, handle college life on my own, and make mistakes. That experience matters.” The duo share a different dynamic depending on the setting.

“We fight on court sometimes—normal coach-player stuff. But off the court, we’re like friends.”

Advice to young players

While Shefali is now fully invested in pickleball, she strongly recommends tennis as the base sport for children looking to pursue racket sports seriously. “Start with tennis. The stroke mechanics, the movements—they build the right muscle memory. Then, if they choose to try pickleball, it’ll be an easier switch.” She sees a long-term future in pickleball—not just for herself, but for the next generation of Indian athletes. Whether or not the sport makes it to the Olympics in the next few years, she’s convinced it’s here to stay. “It’s not just a hobby anymore. It’s a real sport. And India’s just getting started.”