Winner of India vs Pakistan will clinch the Asia Cup title, claims Shane Watson

Former Australia all-rounder recently offered his take on the prospects of India and Pakistan in the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup. He asserted that the winner of the match between the two teams, which is set to take place on August 28 will eventually go on to lay claim to the title of Asia Cup champions.

He offered his take on The ICC Review show. “That first game is going to be very special to watch because Pakistan have full belief now that they can beat this Indian team. I think, really, whoever wins that game is going to go on and win the Asia Cup."

However, he admitted that he was leaning towards the Men in Blue as far as final predictions for the victor of the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash is concerned. He further claimed that the depth in Team India's batting order will play a major role in earning them the title of the champions of Asia Cup 2022.

"My predicted winner is India (referring to the current form). They’re so strong and depending on what the conditions are, they can just adapt to conditions. So I think India (will win Asia Cup).”

All said and done, Watson refused to take anything away from Pakistan. He declared that the Men in Green are a force to be reckoned with when their confidence levels are high.

Recalling the time Pakistan halted India in the 2021 T20 World Cup at the same venue, Watson argued that having proved their mettle against the Indians in a major tournament last year, the Shaheens will enter this match with the utmost faith in their abilities.

“I’m sitting on the fence a little bit! But I think Pakistan have a chance to win that game because of the confidence they’d have got out of winning for the first time in a long time against India.”

