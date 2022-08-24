India vs Pakistan: Head to head record between arch rivals in Asia Cup

Cricket matches between India and Pakistan have always been some of the most highly anticipated encounters in the cricketing calendar year. In addition to being extremely high-octane affairs, the clashes are laced with history.

The arch-nemeses are currently hurtling towards each other, set to collide on August 28th in this year's edition of the Asia Cup. The Indians will hope to avenge the loss that they suffered at the hands of the Men in Green during the T20 World Cup last year.

Since the inception of the Asia Cup way back in 1984, India and Pakistan have locked horns with each other on 14 occasions. Of those 14 matches, India has emerged victorious eight times. Pakistan, on the other hand, has only managed to overcome the challenge presented by the Men in Blue five times. One of their matches came to an end with no result.

India boasts of an undefeated record against Pakistan in T20I in the tournament, winning the only match that was played between the two countries in that particular format. Pakistan, however, has managed to accumulate five wins against India in the ODI format in the tournament.

The two nations first went toe-to-toe against each other in the first edition of the Asia Cup in 1984 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE, with India emerging triumphant.

The teams have gone up against each other in every edition of the tournament since, presenting some of the most entertaining clashes in world cricket. Their most recent clash in the Asia Cup took place in 2018 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, UAE, where India bested Pakistan with 9 wickets.