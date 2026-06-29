/Wimbledon | 'Geniuses themselves don't know why they are geniuses', says ex-India player Vijay Amritraj on multiple grand slam winners

Wimbledo 2026 is set to start on Monday (Jun 29) with two stories headlining all - Serena Williams' comeback at 44 and Novak Djokovic's quest for record 25th title. These two players are the very best to have played the game of tennis across generations and gender. Together, they have 47 grand slam titles to their name, for context, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer have 42 titles in total.

WION spoke to former India player and JioStar expert Vijay Amritraj on JioStar Media Day ahead of Wimbledon 2026 about what separates consistent winners from consistent challengers and here's what he said:

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"All the 128 players playing in the tournament and 128 players in qualifying are unbelieveable players. They are the best in the business. Then you have guys who actually win tournaments and eventually, potentially winning a major (grand slam) and these guys are champions. And then, there are very few, a handful, who are true geniuses and they themselevs don't know what they are geniuses.

"Beause when you are pushed into a corner and have three options to play a shot the good ones play three options, the geniuses have option 4,5 and 6. And they use it, because they play with instinct.

"The difference between winning and losing these great big matches, especially in the major, is a question of what it is between your ears, in your head, and how you are able to play the big points at 4-5 30-40. That thought of losing doesn't even come to the mind. You go for broke at 30-40 and it is not a question of just keeping the ball in the play. It, however, depends on the player on the opponent as welll."

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