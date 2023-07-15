Wimbledon 2023: Vondrousova beats Ons Jabeur, scripts history as first unseeded player to clinch title
Markéta Vondroušová of the Czech Republic has scripted history at the Wimbledon Championships after she beat Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the final on Saturday, July 15. She has become the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon women’s singles championships in the Open Era. Vondroušová, 48th in the WTA Rankings rallied in straight sets to clinch the title having overcome the Tusnian Jabeur, who lost in the championships final for the second consecutive year.
Unseeded. Unstoppable.#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/sgSwIWirDM— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2023
History at Wimbledon
Vondroušová was expected to have a tough competition against Jabeur in the final, but she had fortunes on her side and won the decisive breaks in both the sets to clinch the title. She is the first Czech women to win the Wimbledon title since Petra Kvitova won the title in 2014 while she is the left-handed Wimbledon champion since 2018 when Germany’s Angelique Kerber secured the title.
In the final that lasted 80 minutes, Vondroušová was on the back foot at the start but quickly recovered to break her opponent's serve at the decisive stage. She broke Jabeur on six occasions in the match which proved to be the big difference-maker in the contest. Jabeur, strong on the forehand had 25 winners compared to the Czech’s 10, but the number of unforced errors saw Vondroušová come out on the top.
Place in history books
24-year-old Vondroušová, beat the likes of Elina Svitolina (wild card), No. 4 seed Jessica Pegula and other top seeds to reach the final of the tournament. She also joins the likes of Jana Novotna, Petra Kvitova and Martina Navratilova (now a US citizen) to have won the Wimbledon singles championships.
The win also sees Vondroušová beat Venus Williams’ record of being the lowest seed to win the Wimbledon women’s singles championship. Venus won the 2007 Wimbledon Championships seeded 23, but will now become a part of the history books. On the other hand, she is also the first unseeded champion at the SW 19 since Goran Ivanišević in 2001. Goran won the title as the wild card and remains the only player to do so. Along with Goran, Vondroušová also joins Boris Becker to win Wimbledon as an unseeded player, with the former German star winning the title in 1985.
