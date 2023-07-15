Wimbledon 2023: Vondrousova beats Ons Jabeur, scripts history as first unseeded player to clinch title

Markéta Vondroušová of the Czech Republic has scripted history at the Wimbledon Championships after she beat Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4 in the final on Saturday, July 15. She has become the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon women’s singles championships in the Open Era. Vondroušová, 48th in the WTA Rankings rallied in straight sets to clinch the title having overcome the Tusnian Jabeur, who lost in the championships final for the second consecutive year.

History at Wimbledon

Vondroušová was expected to have a tough competition against Jabeur in the final, but she had fortunes on her side and won the decisive breaks in both the sets to clinch the title. She is the first Czech women to win the Wimbledon title since Petra Kvitova won the title in 2014 while she is the left-handed Wimbledon champion since 2018 when Germany’s Angelique Kerber secured the title.