Wimbledon 2023: Spectator gets hit by ball from different court in bizarre incident - WATCH

Victoria Azarenka beat Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-4 in the third round of the ongoing Wimbledon Championship on Friday, July 7 to advance to the fourth round. The match, which was being played at court no. 12, however, led to an unusual incident.

During the match, Azarenka produced a brilliant drop shot. The ball bounced high enough off grass after the shot and went to the next court. A spectator, who was watching the game in the next court, was hit by the bouncing ball on the back of his head. Have a look at the video here: A spectator was hit on the head by a shot from a completely different court... 🫨#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/GuSx9Pu2GX — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 8, 2023 × While no body was hurt and Azarenka probably didn't even know about the ball hitting a fan in the next court, the shot certainly was bemusing.

Azarenka, a former world no. 1 in WTA rankings, will now face Elina Svitolina in her next match. Speaking about the upcoming match, the two-time Australian Open champ (2012 and 2013) said at the post-match conference, "Well, I'm very happy for her that, you know, she had this incredible experience of going through this incredible experience of having a family and the ability to come back actually very quickly on tour."

Svitolina, who is from Ukraine and a mother like Belarusian Azarenka, has been playing well and had reached the quarter finals of the recently-concluded French Open 2023.

"I haven't been seeing too many of her matches, but obviously the results are there and that are showing that she's able to play against top players and winning matches. So I also feel like -- I mean, I can't speak for her, but it seems like she's playing with not so much pressure, you know, just kind of coming back and just gaining points and everything," Azarenka said after her third round win.

"Seems that she's doing really well. So I'm very happy to see her on the tour again and playing well. If we get to play, it will be an exciting match like we always have," she added.

