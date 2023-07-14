Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic moves closer to 24th Grand Slam title, outclasses Jannik Sinner in semis

Novak Djokovic has moved a step closer to his 24th Grand Slam title after he outclassed Italian Jannik Sineer 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 in the semifinal of the Wimbledon Championships 2023 on Friday, July 14. The Serbian was at his fluent best and faced little resistance against the Italian which will now see him face the winner of Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s final at the Center Court. Djokovic has only dropped two sets on his way to the final and will look to join Margaret Court for most singles Grand Slam titles won. Novak Djokovic has become the first player in history to reach 35 Grand Slam singles finals 🤯#Wimbledon | @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/8NYR6dTEdy — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2023 × Novak in ninth Wimbledon final The defending champion has not lost at the Championships since 2017 and booked his ninth final in London. He has enjoyed a stellar run at the tournament, having last lost at the Center Court in the 2013 final against Andy Murray. Sinner was no closer to Djokovic and his experience in the tournament after he was caught a flight in front of the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

In the entire match, Sinner was not able to break Djokovic’s serve despite having set points in the third set. Having won the first two sets with relative ease, things were a little different in the third set where Novak once again showcased his quality by winning his sixth tiebreaker of the Wimbledon championships. He is yet to lose a tiebreaker in the tournament and has dropped only two sets on his way to the final.

Medvedev or Alcaraz in the final As things stand, the 36-year-old will play the winner of Alcaraz and Medvedev who will meet in the second semifinal later in the day. Djokovic will have bad memories of Medvedev having lost to him in the 2021 US Open final while he beat Alcaraz in the French Open before he got the better of Casper Ruud last month.

A win in Sunday’s final will also see Djokovic become the joint-most successful player in the history of the game. The Serb will join Margaret Court with 24 singles titles and will surface Serena Williams in the all-time tally. It will be his 35th major final, the most by any player in the history of the game.

