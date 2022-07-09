Wimbledon 2022 women’s singles final live streaming: When and where to watch Ons Jabeur vs Elena Rybakina?

Ons Jabeur will take on Elena Rybakina in a blockbuster women's singles final at Wimbledon 2022 on Saturday (July 09). While Tunisia's Jabeur is the first Arabic and African woman to reach a Grand Slam final in the modern era, Rybakina is also the first from her country to make it to a Grand Slam final. The duo have been in fine form throughout the tournament and will be looking to script history at the Centre Court on Saturday.

Rybakina, who represents Kazakhstan, was born in the Russian capital of Moscow and switched nationalities only in 2018 to get more chances at the top level. She has managed to make it to the final of Wimbledon 2022 amid a ban on Russian and Belarusian players at the tournament.

Rybakina defeated the experienced Simona Halep in a dominant fashion in her semi-final clash to make it to her maiden Wimbledon final. She mauled Halep 6-3, 6-3 in straight sets and will be hoping to continue her stellar run against Jabeur on Saturday.

Also Read: 'Coming for the title': Wimbledon trailblazer Ons Jabeur sets her sight on maiden triumph in final

Jabeur, on the other hand, has been one of the best players in the tournament so far. The Tunisian star defeated Tatjana Maris in the semi-final to stand just one step away from clinching the elusive title. She had made it to the quarter-finals last year where she faced a defeat against Aryna Sabalenka and will be hoping to go the distance this time around.

Here is all you need to know about the Wimbledon 2022 women's singles final between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina:

What time will the Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur Wimbledon 2022 women's singles final start?

The Wimbledon 2022 women's singles final between Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur will start at 6:30 PM IST (2:00 PM local time) on Saturday, July 9.

Where will Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur Wimbledon 2022 women's singles be played at?

The Wimbledon 2022 women's singles final between Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur will be played on Centre Court at Wimbledon, London, UK.

Also Read: Wimbledon 2022 - Djokovic hits back to beat Cameron Norrie, sets up final clash with Kyrgios

Which TV channel will have live telecast of Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur Wimbledon 2022 women's singles final in India?

The Wimbledon 2022 women's singles final between Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur will be live on Star Sports Network - Star Sports Select 1 HD or Star Sports Select 2 HD in India.

How to catch the live streaming of Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur Wimbledon 2022 women's singles final in India?

The live streaming of the Wimbledon 2022 women's singles final between Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur will be available on the Hotstar app and website.