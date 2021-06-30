Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson clash against each other in the 2nd round

Novak Djokovic is on the chase for a sixth Wimbledon title this year, and a record-equalling twentieth Grand Slam title. What's more, the World's no.1 is on a sizzling run of form right now, having won 15 Grand Slam matches in succession - including the Australian Open and the French Open titles in 2021. He is likewise on a 15-match series of wins at the Championships, having won the title in 2018-19 preceding beating localite Jack Draper in the first round on Monday.

Novak Djokovic will currently take on South Africa's Kevin Anderson in the second round, in what will be a rehash of the Wimbledon 2018 final.

Kevin Anderson is far taken out from the player he was three years prior. He has been tormented with injury issues for longer than a year at this point and comes into the competition positioned outside the top 100. He prefers playing on grass, however, and he utilized his large serve to win two matches leading the pack up to Wimbledon.

Head-to-Head

This will be the 12th time that Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson play one another. The head-to-head is 9-2 for Novak Djokovic, 3-0 on grass. The last time that they played, Novak Djokovic won 7-6(5) 7-6(6) in the ATP cup back in 2020.

Novak Djokovic versus Kevin Anderson

As of now world no. 1 Novak Djokovic arrived at the second round subsequent to crushing Jack Draper 4 6-1 6-2 6-2. As to his service games, he covered his rival with 25 aces and he submitted just 1 double deficiency. Generally, Novak Djokovic was amazingly proficient on serve to win 87% of his first serve and 67% on the subsequent serve. Nonetheless, this didn't forestall his to yield the serve once. The Serbian broke Jack Draper multiple times in the wake of changing over 40% of his breakpoints.

Novak Djokovic has a general 28-3 success loss record in 2021, 1-0 on grass

Positioned no. 102, Kevin Anderson arrived at the second round subsequent to crushing Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera 6-74 6-4 6-4 7-64. About the service, he overpowered his rival with 41 aces and he submitted just 1 double deficiency for the whole match. Kevin Anderson was really proficient on serve to win 87% of his first serve and 52% on the subsequent serve. This was the principal justification for not yielding a single break during the match. Kevin Anderson broke Tomas Barrios Vera twice in the wake of changing over 25% of his breakpoints

Kevin Anderson has a general 7-8 success misfortune record in 2021, 3-3 on grass

Prediction

Novak Djokovic's serve assumed a significant part in his success over Jack Draper, yet the wide range of his game looked strong as well. His groundstrokes had profundity and force, and his return was especially viable in the last three sets.

Kevin Anderson, on his part, will hope to utilize his services to direct the rallies beyond what many would consider possible. He can in any case crush down bombs when he utilizes his 6'8" height, and surprisingly a returner of Novak Djokovic's type will think that it's difficult to get each return back in play on grass.