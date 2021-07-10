Wimbledon 2021: 'I never dreamed about this because it was too much', Matteo Berrettini on reaching the finals

Matteo Berrettini crushed Hubert Hurkacz in the Wimbledon elimination round on Friday to arrive at his maiden Grand Slam final. With the triumph, Matteo Berrettini has become the first Italian tennis player in history to make it to the title match at SW19.

The 25-year-old, who likewise arrived at the quarterfinals at Roland Garros half a month prior, overwhelmed with his serve and forehand from the beginning Friday to go up two sets to cherish. Hubert Hurkacz managed to refocus and bag the third set, yet Matteo Berrettini before long offered peace by breaking in the first game of the fourth set.

During the on-court interview, the Italian at first looked overwhelmed by what he had accomplished. However, he was, in the long run, ready to pause and rest, and he said thanks to his team. He said: "I have no words, really. I need a couple of hours to understand what happened. I played a great match. My family is there, my team. I never dreamt about this because it was too much."

Matteo Berrettini added that he was in the zone for the whole of the challenge, despite the fact that he dropped the third set.

"When you play at this level, you try to be at your best at everything - mental, physical, tennis. I felt that I deserved to win the third set; I lost it and said to myself, 'It doesn't matter'. I was feeling the better player and that was what I told to myself. It worked."

He was additionally tested about whether he was invigorated at the possibility of joining the winners' circle at SW19 on Sunday. The Italian answered that he couldn't stop thinking about it, prior to conceding how his match against Roger Federer at Wimbledon 2019 set him up for the huge event on Friday.

Matteo Berrettini couldn't set up much opposition that day against Roger Federer, who steered him for the loss in only five games in their Round of 16 clashes. However, the 25-year-old learned a lot from that match.

"I remember the first time I stepped on this court, playing Roger here two years ago. Have to say, it wasn't really great performance but he's just a great legend. I enjoyed it even though I lost. That experience helped me a lot today and I'm grateful for everything that is happening."

Matteo Berrettini will confront Novak Djokovic in the final on Sunday, offering to turn into the first Italian male player to lift a Grand Slam trophy since 1976.