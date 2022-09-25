Will R Ashwin replace Yuzvendra Chahal? India's predicted XI for series-deciding 3rd T20I against Australia

India will take on Australia in the series-deciding third T20I in Hyderabad on Sunday. After facing a defeat in the series-opener, Rohit Sharma & Co. bounced back strongly in the second T20I to level the series 1-1 and will be aiming to clinch the three-match rubber in the third and final encounter on Sunday.

India won the rain-curtailed 2nd T20I by six wickets after comfortably chasing down the tricky target of 91 runs with four balls to spare in the 8 over-a-side contest. Skipper Rohit Sharma looked in great touch as he played a match-winning knock of unbeaten 46 while Dinesh Karthik came up with a fiery 2-ball 10 cameo to take India home.

India will be hopeful of continuing their winning run in the series-decider on Sunday and will have some tough calls to make as far as the playing XI is concerned. With Jasprit Bumrah returning in the second T20I, India had left out senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar to play an extra batter in Rishabh Pant.

However, Bhuveneshwar is likely to return to the XI on Sunday and it remains to be seen if Pant will keep his spot ahead of Karthik, who has been in terrific form so far this year. India might also look at dropping Yuzvendra Chahal, who has struggled so far in the series, to make way for R Ashwin.

Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya are likely to be the two all-rounders providing balance to the attack while Harshal Patel is also expected to get a consistent run in order to find his rhythm ahead of the T20 World Cup next month. With Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah back in the mix, India will have their best strength attack after a while in T20Is.

Virat Kohli who had rediscovered his form in the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2022, is yet to fire in the T20I series against the Aussies. The senior India batter will be hopeful of playing an impactful knock in the series-decider between the two teams on Sunday.

India's predicted playing XI for 3rd T20I against Australia: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal/R Ashwin

