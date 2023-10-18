Will Max Verstappen join Ferrari? Three-time world champion weighs in on his future

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has weighed in on his future in Formula 1. Quizzed if the fans would ever see him in the iconic red of Ferrari, Verstappen said he would be 31 when his current contract expires and a switch may not be completely out of the picture.

The Dutch driver has been in a class of his own ever since he won the first title in 2021, in a rather controversial manner against Lewis Hamilton. He won the third championship last week at the Qatar Grand Prix, with four races still left in the calendar.

“It has an incredible history in this sport and is a great opponent to compete against. Future at Ferrari? When my current contract expires I will be 31 years old and I think I can still do well," Verstappen was quoted as saying by Sportweek.

Verstappen has been with Red Bull since 2016 and the two have enjoyed a highly fruitful partnership over the years. Despite rumours surrounding a Ferrari move, Verstappen added that he was happy with Red Bull and felt at home with the current team.

"It would be a beautiful story if I could drive here forever, that's for sure, something that will be amazing. I'm really happy with where I am. I feel at home, I feel really happy with the people who are very close to me here in the team. For me, this is not something that I need to seek. I have a few more years left on my contract anyway, so I'm just enjoying the moment."

Ferrari's title drought

While Red Bull has been enjoying a stellar run on the F1 grid, Ferrari has been struggling. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc have struggled to land consistent podiums this season, primarily due to deficiencies in the car. The last driver to win the championship with Ferrari remains Kimi Raikkonen, who won it in 2007.

Regarding the lack of competition around him, Verstappen wished to have more challenge.

"I mean, yes, to fight different teams. But on the other hand, I also really challenge myself. I really try to get the best out of myself every single weekend. I try to look at things that I can do better and I try to improve as a driver, which I think is also great because you have all this success, right?"

At the back end of the season, Mercedes and McLaren have emerged as the two rivals that can potentially challenge Verstappen next year.

(With inputs from agencies)