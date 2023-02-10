WI-W vs ENG-W Live Streaming: Watch West Indies vs England Women's T20 World Cup Match Live on mobile & TV

WI-W vs ENG-W: The West Indies Women's Cricket Team will lock horns with England Women's Cricket Team in the second match of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The WI-W vs ENG-W match is on February 11, 2023, and will begin at 06:30 PM IST. However, the West Indies team is entering the Women's T20 World Cup in dubious form. The West Indies Women's Cricket Team did not grab a single win in their tri-series against India and South Africa. Moreover, the team, led by Hayley Matthews, lost their warm-up match against New Zealand. Thus, their winning probability is much less. While experts think that West Indies' position will remain constant, fans hope for an improvement in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023. They won against Sri Lanka in their previous warm-up game.

In 2016, the West Indies emerged victorious in the Women's T20 World Cup final after their win against Australia. On the other hand, the England Women's Team is confident after their two wins during the warm-up matches against South Africa and New Zealand under their captain Heather Knight.

Here's everything you need to know about the Live Streaming details of the WI-W vs ENG-W match.

WI-W vs ENG-W: Live Streaming

In India, fans can watch the West Indies Women vs England Women's match live on Star Sports Network. Star Sports Network has the rights to ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 in India.

If you wish to stream the West Indies Women vs England Women's match live on your mobile or laptop, you can subscribe to Disney+ Hotstar.

WI-W vs ENG-W: Match Details

The WI-W vs ENG-W match date is February 11, 2023. The West Indies Women vs England Women's match will begin at 18:30 IST. Furthermore, the venue of the WI-W vs ENG-W match is Boland Park, Paarl.

WI-W vs ENG-W: Probable XIs

West Indies Women (WI-W)

Hayley Matthews (c), Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Trishan Holder, Aaliyah Alleyne, Zaida James. Djenaba Joseph, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Karishma Ramha

England Women (ENG-W)