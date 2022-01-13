WI vs IRE, 2nd ODI live streaming: When and where to watch West Indies vs Ireland match live online?

The second match of the ODI series between hosts West Indies and Ireland will be played on January 13 (Thusday) at the Kingston, Sabina Park ground in Jamaica.

The severely depleted Irish side, already trailing 1-0 in the series, suffered a major setback when 3 big players of their team got out of the series after being Corona positive.

The second ODI was initially to be held on Tuesday but due to Corona, the dates had to be changed and now this match has been scheduled for January 13.

In the first encounter of the ODI series, host West Indies came out on the top after beating the Irish team by only 24 runs. In the hope of claiming the series, Kieron Pollard will hope for a much easier outing this time. Meanwhile, the visitors will hope that they can stage a comeback and level the series against the opposition.

Come Back!

In light of Simi Singh, Ben White, Andy Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker, and coach David Ripley testing positive for Covid, the Irish training camp is severely depleted. Now the team management has to field a strong playing XI to make a comeback in the series.

Check out the means of watching the match live:

Where is WI vs IRE 2nd ODI match taking place?

The WI vs IRE 2nd ODI match will take place at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

What time does WI vs IRE 2nd ODI match begin?

The IWI vs IRE 2nd ODI match begins at 08:00 pm IST, on Thursday, January 13.

How to watch live coverage of WI vs IRE 2nd ODI on TV?

The West Indies vs Ireland second ODI match will not be televised in India.

How to watch live coverage of WI vs IRE 2nd ODI on the live streaming?

Live streaming will be available on the FanCode app and website for the second ODI between West Indies and Ireland.