England cricket team players, in an usual fashion, took Lime bikes to reach the Kia Oval on Tuesday (June 3) - the venue of third ODI against West Indies. The English players decided to take bikes after being stuck in infamous London traffic. West Indies cricket team, however, couldn't escape the traffic and reached the ground late.

"We were on the bus for a while, then we all decided to get off and get some Lime bikes in," England captain Harry Brook said after choosing to bowl first as he won the toss. "We were in a little bit earlier than the West Indies boys, but we're here now and ready to go." Have a look at the video of players riding their bikes below:

West Indies, because of the traffic jam, could not reach Kia Oval in time and the toss was pushed back.

"Due to a delayed arrival of one of the playing teams, who are stuck in heavy traffic north of the river, the scheduled start of play will be delayed," an ECB spokesperson said as reported by ESPNCricinfo. "Once all members of the playing teams arrive, the match officials will coordinate updated timings and discuss any impact on the schedule of play."

West Indies arrived at the ground at 12:40 pm local time, 10 minutes after the scheduled toss time. Following the incident, toss was pushed to 1:10 pm local time with the start rescheduled at 1:30 pm.

The match was already under a cloud of uncertain weather as groundstaff covered the pitch with covers with home team doing the warm up.

West Indies were staying in Chelsea Harbour Hotel and Spa and the delay was caused by traffic light outage in the Vauxhall Cross area.

Transport for London (TfL) also reported "serious delays" in the Kennington area and suggested the travelers to use other routes and "expect delays in the surrounding area."