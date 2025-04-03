WWE WrestleMania season is upon us, and though nothing is grander than this, there is something the fans look forward to more in the Showcase of Immortals – and it's ‘heel’ John Cena’s title match against Cody Rhodes.

Cena turned heel last month – those unaware of this term often used in pro wrestling, it means he turned into a ‘bad’ guy from a ‘good’ guy, sending shockwaves down the WWE universe.

Cena was a superstar, and still is, perhaps the greatest in-ring performer and WWE champion of all time. He has won everything that there is to win in this industry; he’s beaten most WWE wrestlers and superstars across eras, even winning the WWE World Championship a record 16 times – joint-most with legendary Ric Flair.

Cena also headlined WrestleMania several times, coming out on top on a few occasions; he’s also beaten Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson at the grandest stage of them all, even partnering with him once against The Wyatt family, making it a memorable experience for everyone to live and cherish for a lifetime.

However, with a 22-year-old glorious career behind him to feel proud of, Cena announced he will retire from the in-ring competition at the end of this year, breaking a million hearts worldwide. With that, Cena began preparing for his farewell tour, leaving fans wondering what’s next for WWE’s main guy.

(Then) came in the biggest turnaround the industry has seen - a heel turn; for a layman, there’s nothing that comes close to shocking the WWE universe than turning Cena’s in-ring character, which he did last month during the Elimination Chamber when he joined hands with The Rock, forming an alliance that no one saw coming.

Triple H’s masterstroke

Cena’s heel turn is a major switch in the pro wrestling industry, with the company itself rating it as the grandest heel turn ever, even bigger than Hulk Hogan turning heel back in the day.

With the Road to WrestleMania 41 lacking spice until then, Cena’s heel turn on Cody blew it.

What complements it? The crowd engagement! Earlier, the fans were looking forward to watching Cena win his record 17th title, but with his heel turn, they are engrossed in his storyline – the backbone of pro wrestling.

With The Rock set to appear at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas and John Cena in his corner, it sets the stage for the greatest main event in WrestleMania history.

Guess what? Stone Cold Steve Austin is also expected to be there in the city for the grandest stage of them all.

You know what’s coming, don’t you?