Why does MS Dhoni don No. 7 jersey? CSK veteran answers the big question ahead of IPL 2022

MS Dhoni remains a big name in world cricket. Ever since his international retirement, his ardent fans eagerly wait for the 40-year-old's presence on the 22-yard cricket strip during the IPL. Ahead of the IPL 2022 edition, set to be held in India, Dhoni opened up on his fascination for jersey number 7 and revealed why he sports the same number since his early days in international cricket.

For the unversed, Dhoni sports the No. 7 jersey since he made his debut for Team India. Even in the IPL, the superstar cricketer has donned the same number -- for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS). Thus, the wicketkeeper-batter revealed why he likes to retain the exact jersey number.

Speaking at a CSK event on Wednesday (March 16), the ex-Team India captain Dhoni revealed the "simple reason" behind choosing the specific shirt number.

"A lot of people initially thought that 7 is a lucky number for me and all of that. But I chose the number for a very simple reason. I was born on the 7th of July. So it's the 7th day of the 7th month, that was the reason. Rather than getting to all the different things as to what number is a good number and all, I thought I will use my date of birth as the number," Dhoni said.

"A lot of people said 7 is a neutral number and even if it doesn't work for you, it doesn't really go against you. That also I added to my answer. I am not very superstitious about it, but it's one number that is close to my heart and I have kept it over the years with me," he added.

After leading CSK to their fourth title in the IPL 2021 edition, the defending champions Dhoni-led Chennai side will play the IPL 2022 season-opener versus last year's runners-up Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on March 26 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The Yellow Army have revamped and brought back several of their regular members for the forthcoming season and, thus, will aim to retain their title in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league.

Complete squad of CSK for IPL 2022

Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Devon Conway, Subhranshu Senapati, Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Simarjeet Singh, Adam Milne, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki