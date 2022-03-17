'Morris' one ball was more expensive than....': Aakash Chopra responds to Ramiz Raja's remark on IPL vs PSL

The Indian Premier League (IPL) led to being a huge booster for T20 cricket worldwide. It led to the expansion of the shortest format and the formation of various T20 leagues across the globe. While IPL remains miles ahead of other competitors, Pakistan Cricket Board's President (PCB) made heads turn with his recent claims of making the Pakistan Super League (PSL) the biggest league of all, making it every player's top priority even ahead of IPL.

"When the cricket economy grows in Pakistan, our respect will rise. The main driver of that financial economy is PSL. If we take PSL to an auction model, increase the purse, then I'll put it in IPL bracket. Then we'll see who goes to play IPL over the PSL," the PCB chief had said.

To this, former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has reacted and schooled Ramiz. Chopra made an entire video, comparing PSL and IPL, on his Youtube channel and responded to Ramiz's claims by saying, "Even if you do an auction instead of drafts, it is not going to happen, you will not see a player playing for 16 crores in the PSL. It cannot happen at all, market dynamics are not going to allow that to happen, it's as simple as that."

Chopra was brutal in his assessment and further asserted, "To be very honest, Chris Morris' one ball, when he played last time, was more expensive than the players' salary in other leagues. Is it even possible to compete or compare yourself with the IPL, whether it is PSL, BBL, The Hundred or the CPL? Is it a slightly misplaced judgment?"