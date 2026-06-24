/Why 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi must use a separate changing room on England tour

15-year-old batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, must use a separate changing room from the main one used by senior Indian players on the upcoming UK tour, which includes two T20Is against Ireland and five against England. Sooryavanshi, 15, will be allowed to use the main dressing room during matches and for team talks, but will use a separate one while changing. Alternatively, guidelines allow him to change at a designated time in the main dressing room on his own and leave when his senior teammates change. This, however, will be done because of ECB safeguarding regulations for players under the age of 16.

As first reported by The Guardian, similar regulations will be applied to India’s short T20I tour of Ireland, starting on Friday (Jun 26) in Belfast. Sunday (Jun 28) will host the second game, after which India will fly to England for the five T20Is, beginning July 1 at Chester-Le-Street.

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Elsewhere, even in Premier League football, Arsenal players Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman were required to use a separate changing room from teammates while featuring for first-team matches under similar regulations. After they turned 16, they could use the same changing room as their seniors.



"This is an ICC event, with their safeguarding procedures active as they have jurisdiction," an ECB spokesperson said. "A safeguarding concern occurring during the event may be managed by the ICC. In addition to this, the ECB Safe Hands policy applies at all times."



Considering his parents are also accompanying him on this UK tour and will be staying at the same hotel as he does, which is outside of usual family-related travel guidelines, all parties involved have agreed to this due to his age.



"The Cricket Regulator is in contact with the Team Liaison Officer (TLO) for the Indian team to discuss requirements and expectations for the player while he is in the UK. Each County Safeguarding Officer for the relevant cricket venue is also working closely with the Team Liaison Officer to ensure venue protocols and arrangements are understood and adhered to. This is conducted via safeguarding risk assessments.



"It is our understanding that the player's parents will be travelling with him at all times. They are staying in the same hotel, which is outside of usual protocol, but agreed on this occasion due to his age. This additional measure provides us with further confidence that he has family members that can provide the additional level of support and care,” the statement read.

