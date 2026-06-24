/Ben Stokes: I was ‘Man Enough’ to apologise to my teammates after curfew breach

England Test captain Ben Stokes revealed he was 'man enough' to apologise to his teammates over his and Gus Atkinson’s curfew breach that led to their exile from the squad for the second Test against New Zealand. With both returning to the playing XI for the series decider at Trent Bridge starting on Thursday (Jun 25), Stokes addressed the media on the eve of the match, admitting his mistake but urging those with the mic to provide him space as a crucial Test looms.

"Of course. That was one of the first things I had to do as captain,” Stokes said on apologising to his teammates for letting them down over his nightclub episode. "It's all fine, everything being fine and dandy, when it's going well, but you need to take responsibility for things as well.



"You need to be big enough and man enough to be able to take that upon your shoulders, look everyone in the eye who it's affected and apologise how you need to apologise. That’s something I did,” he said.

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Stokes and Atkinson were reportedly involved in a physical altercation at a London club while celebrating England’s first Test win over the Kiwis at Lord’s. By doing so, they also breached midnight curfew protocols laid by the ECB following the drinking controversies that marred England's 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia.



The two, however, were left out of England’s squad for the Oval Test, led by veteran Joe Root, which ended with them conceding a 253-run defeat.



While the ECB and Cricket Regulator cleared them of any wrongdoing in a physical altercation, the two were given a written warning.



"I understand there's a lot of questions that you (the media) probably want to ask and want to hear from me, but I hope you respect, in terms of this whole week, I'm (only) focusing on this week," Stokes said on the eve of the match.



"That's where my focus is at right now... I'm here as captain of this team, and all I want to do is get the team focused on winning here," insisted Stokes, who made 95 for county side Durham last week.



"We are 1-1 in a three-match series, and this week is massive for the team,” he continued.

