/ICC Rankings: Joe Root reclaims no.1 Test batter spot, Matt Henry joins Jasprit Bumrah at top

England batter Joe Root and New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry have climbed to the summit of the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings following the second match of their ICC World Test Championship series at The Oval, where New Zealand secured a convincing 253-run victory to level the series 1-1. Root has started his 12th stint as the world's No. 1 Test batter after scores of 46 and 77 helped him move ahead of England teammate Harry Brook and Australia's Travis Head.

Meanwhile, Henry surged to the top of the Test bowling rankings after claiming 11 wickets for 109 runs in the match, drawing level with India's Jasprit Bumrah. The Yorkshire duo of Root and Brook have now exchanged the No. 1 batting ranking six times over the past 18 months since Root first overtook New Zealand star Kane Williamson, another former Yorkshire player.

Among the notable movers in the batting rankings, New Zealand's Glenn Phillips, Henry Nicholls and Rachin Ravindra all made gains. Phillips climbed eight places to 31st, Nicholls rose 13 spots to 40th, while Ravindra returned to the top 10.

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According to the ICC Media release, the bowling rankings see Henry catch up with Bumrah at 870 rating points, which is the second highest by a New Zealand bowler after Richard Hadlee, who peaked with 909 in 1985. As only one New Zealand batter has reached a peak of more than 870 rating points, Kane Williamson with 919 in 2021, Henry's points tally has only been exceeded by two Kiwis in Test history with either bat or ball.

Bumrah had occupied the top position on his own since overtaking Kagiso Rabada in November 2024. England's Jofra Archer moved up six places to 50th in the bowling rankings, while Jacob Bethell jumped 29 spots to 85th following their performances at The Oval. In the ICC Men's ODI Rankings, India captain Shubman Gill advanced three places to second among batters after being named Player of the Series for scoring 238 runs in India's 3-0 ODI series sweep over Afghanistan.